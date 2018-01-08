Campus clippings: Norwin grad Petrick transfers to RMU

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steve Petrick is coming home.

The former Norwin standout football player is transferring from Temple to Robert Morris.

Petrick, a redshirt freshman tight end, played in three games last season at Temple but said things were not what he envisioned.

Coming out of high school, Petrick initially committed to Duke but changed his mind and took an offer from Temple to go against higher-level competition.

At either place, he felt a world away.

“I missed home,” said Petrick, 6-foot-5, 242 pounds. “My family is important to me and things just weren't working out the way I wanted it to at Temple. RMU is closer to home, a great business school, and I believe in the new head coach (Bernard Clark).”

Petrick will join a strong Westmoreland County contingent in Moon that includes receivers Tim Vecchio (Penn-Trafford) and Anthony DelleFemine (Norwin), defensive end Chris Stanford (Penn-Trafford), lineman Bussy Remaley (Hempfield), and kicker Nick Bisceglia (Kiski Area).

“I can't wait to be back playing with (DelleFemine), Chris Stanford and Vecchio,” Petrick said. “I am real close with those guys and I can't wait to play in front of my community.”

The Colonials went 2-9 the last two seasons and have not had a winning campaign since 2010.

Wrestling

Iowa

Fresh off back-to-back Midlands titles, sophomore Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional) was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.

He went 6-0 at the Midlands Championships, posting four falls and a technical fall before a 5-2 win over Arizona State's Josh Shields, his former high school teammate, in the final of the 157-pound bracket.

Kemerer (13-0), who had the most falls in the least amount of time at Midlands (9 minutes, 54 seconds), also helped Iowa win its 27th team title at the event.

Penn State

Freshman Jarod Verkleeren (Hempfield), wrestling unattached, finished seventh at 149 pounds at his first Southern Scuffle tournament. He has an unofficial 9-2 mark this season.

Seton Hill

The Griffins put on a show at the NWCA National Duals in Fort Wayne, Ind., leaving a trail of upsets on the way to a runner-up finish. In their first appearance at the event, the Griffins knocked off No. 3 Ashland, 21-16; No. 10 Upper Iowa, 18-17; and No. 18 Gannon, 19-18.

Seton Hill came in ranked No. 25 in the nation in Division II.

St. Cloud State downed Seton Hill in the finals, 41-0.

Virginia Tech

Redshirt sophomore Sam Krivus (Hempfield) took fourth place at 149 pounds at the Southern Scuffle.

Men's basketball

Holy Cross

Freshman guard Austin Butler (Latrobe) scored a career-high 22 points, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, but Holy Cross fell to Lehigh, 83-77. He also grabbed five rebounds and played a team-best 34 minutes.

Butler has appeared in 13 games, with four starts, for the Crusaders (3-11, 0-3). He is averaging 7.8 points and leads the team with 58 attempts from behind the 3-point line.

Mt. Aloysius

Freshman guard Tommy Pisula (Southmoreland) is averaging 6.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Mounties (1-11, 1-5). He has started 11 of 12 games and is shooting 52 percent from the field (29 for 56).

Women's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) continues to add hardware to her productive career.

The senior guard was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Week after averaging 20.5 points and 10.0 rebounds across a pair of games for the Bobcats (1-11, 1-4 AMCC).

She had 17 points and nine rebounds against Waynesburg, then tallied 24 points and 11 boards against Chatham. Oddis shot 47.1 percent from the floor in the two games, both losses.

Oddis ranks second in the AMCC in scoring average (18.9 ppg) and rebounds (10.4).

Saint Vincent

Grad student guard Mara Benvenuti scored her 1,000th career point in the Bearcats' 54-46 win over Bethany. She finished with 16 points to eclipse the milestone and become the 27th player in women's program history to score 1,000.

Seton Hill

Guard Cheyenne Trest, who leads the team in scoring (15.2 ppg), was named PSAC-West Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season.

Trest averaged 18 points and three assists across three games for Seton Hill, shooting 51 percent from the field. She poured in 35 points in a win over Slippery Rock.

She scored a career-high 35 points in the Griffins' win over Slippery Rock, and added 15 against Edinboro.

Seton Hill coach Mark Katarski likes to play freshmen because he believes they are college-ready, and they have not disappointed. Freshman forward Katie Nolan also has bagged rookie of the week honors, giving the Griffins a seven-week sweep of the award.

Senior guard Jenna Kaufman had 26 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and senior guard Alex Hay added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists to help push the Griffins (10-4, 5-3) past Clarion, 83-73, over the weekend.

WCCC

A number of area players have contributed to the Wolfpack's 10-3 start this season. Freshman Hannah Hempfield (Mt. Pleasant) is averaging 8.4 assists, which leads NJCAA Division III, along with averages of 8 points and 4 steals. She has a pair of triple-doubles. Teammate Alyssa Kalp (Mt. Pleasant), a sophomore, is scoring 15 points a game while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range.

Freshman Lauren Felix (Derry), meantime, is averaging 10 points a game, and sophomore Rachel Garris (Derry), 9.

WCCC will host the Region 20 regional tournament in February.

Football

Duquesne

Senior Carter Henderson (Franklin Regional) was selected for the fourth annual College Gridiron Showcase & Symposium, running through Wednesday in Addison, Texas.

The showcase is for NFL Draft-eligible players from across the country. While there, prospects are evaluated by pro scouts. They also attend seminars as a part of post-college mentoring-type event.

Since 2015, the showcase has seen 273 of its participants join NFL teams in some form, whether it be through the draft, free-agent signings, rookie camps or tryouts. That includes 105 players from last year's symposium. More than 40 showcase players are on current NFL rosters.

Henderson (5-foot-11, 215 pounds), an all-NEC first-teamer, led Duquesne in tackles for the second straight season, with 84 (52 solo), and had two sacks. A Penn State transfer, he had a pick-6 score against Bryant.

He had three defensive touchdowns in his career.