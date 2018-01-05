Franklin Regional graduate Lee opens Iowa career with pin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Iowa had planned to redshirt Franklin Regional grad Spencer Lee this season following ACL surgery last April.

But Lee forced Iowa coach Tom Brands to change his mind after he won the Northern Iowa Open and reached the semifinals at the Midlands Tournament last week.

Lee got his first varsity start for the Hawkeyes at 125 pounds Friday against Michigan State, and he quickly showed Iowa fans what made him the No. 1 recruit in 2017.

Lee pinned Michigan State's RayVon Foley in 46 seconds, and Iowa rolled to a 49-6 victory in Big Ten action.

Former Franklin Regional teammate Mike Kemerer, the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, also had a pin for Iowa at 157.

Lee was a three-time PIAA champion who was denied a fourth title by a controversial call in the final second of the championship match to Austin DeSanto of Exeter Township. It was revealed after the match that Lee was competing with a knee injury.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.