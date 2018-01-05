Thomas Jefferson grad Winovich uses platform at Michigan to spark charitable donations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chase Winovich has made an impact on and off the field for the Michigan football team.

Winovich, a Thomas Jefferson graduate, had a breakout 2017 season with the Wolverines. He was a first-team All-Big Ten defensive end, led the conference in tackles for loss (18), finished second in sacks (8) and racked up 77 tackles, the most of any Michigan defensive lineman.

Prior to the Wolverines' game against South Carolina in the Outback Bowl, Winovich challenged Michigan fans to raise money for the ChadTough Foundation to benefit pediatric brain cancer research.

Winovich set a goal of $15,000 (for his jersey No. 15). If the foundation received at least that amount, he promised to dye his hair orange for the bowl game.

The goal was reached in half a day

“In the summer, I knew I wanted to leverage my platform for some charitable cause,” said the 6-foot-3, 253-pound Winovich, who sports long, flowing blonde hair that extends beyond the base of his helmet. “Since my long hair was something that made me unique, I figured I could incorporate that into some sort of charitable action.

“After investigating which charity a donation would have the most impact, I decided on ChadTough since it is linked to the University of Michigan, and research relies entirely on private donations.”

Chad Carr was (former Michigan coach) Lloyd Carr's grandson who passed away from DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), a rare form of pediatric brain cancer.

“Orange was Chad Carr's favorite color,” Winovich said. “Once we reached $15,000 for my No. 15, I had to dye my hair orange. Ultimately, it became a great opportunity to help kids in need and give hope to the hopeless.”

After Winovich quickly reached the $15,000 plateau, his teammates Maurice Hurst, Grant Newsome, Devin Bush, Josh Metellus and honorary teammate Larry Prout Jr. offered to dye their hair, as well. And defensive coordinator Don Brown had his mustache colored orange.

With the help of his teammates, as well as Brown, donations have far exceeded Winovich's original goal; nearly $210,000 has been raised.

“And every donation will be matched by University of Michigan Regent Ron Weiser, doubling the total to closer to $420,000,” said Winovich, who is majoring in evolutionary anthropology in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts.

All dollars raised through this project will go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Initiative at Michigan Medicine. Donations still are being accepted.

“I encourage individuals to donate to this great cause by simply searching ‘ChadTough Orange Dye Challenge' and clicking on our Crowdrise Page,” Winovich said.

“The legacy of the Carr family is symbolic of greatness and represents everything great about the University of Michigan. Chad Carr will serve as a beacon of strength and hope for generations to come with tangible research and lifesaving medicine coming as a direct result of the ChadTough foundation.”

A redshirt junior, Winovich plans to hold off on the NFL Draft and will return to the program for a fifth season in what will be his final year of eligibility.

He made the announcement Wednesday via Twitter.

“Those who stay will be champions,” Winovich wrote, embracing a popular quote from legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler. “After much deliberation, I have decided to forego the NFL and come back to Michigan for one last season. It's my absolute honor to represent this university for one more season after everything it has done for me. Time to work.”

With his decision, the Wolverines expect to return nine of their 11 starters on defense in 2018, and 19 of 22 overall.

“We did not live up to our expectations in 2017,” Winovich said, “and as the youngest team in the country we learned a lot of valuable lessons that will help propel and motivate us to play our best in 2018. We are optimistic.”

Winovich played linebacker and quarterback at Thomas Jefferson, and totaled 149 tackles, 22 sacks, seven fumble recoveries and one interception on defense for his career. Offensively, he rushed for 1,031 yards and 17 touchdowns on 119 carries.

During his senior season, Winovich had 57 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries; and accounted for 1,191 yards offensively, rushing for 981 and passing for 210.

He also participated in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl, and was an all-state and conference MVP selection.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.