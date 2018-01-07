Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Jeannette grad Julian Batts becomes solid all-around contributor for LIU Brooklyn men's basketball

Jerin Steele | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Matty McConnell drives past LIU Brooklyn's Julian Batts in the first half Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Robert Morris' Leondre Washington drives past LIU Brooklyn's Julian Batts in the first half Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
LIU Brooklyn's Julian Batts plays against Robert Morris Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at
LIU Brooklyn's Julian Batts plays against Robert Morris Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at
LIU Brooklyn's Julian Batts plays against Robert Morris Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at
LIU Brooklyn's Julian Batts plays against Robert Morris Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at
Updated 6 hours ago

In his return home with LIU Brooklyn against Robert Morris on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, Julian Batts displayed an all-around game people from Jeannette became accustomed to seeing in his high school days.

Batts, a sophomore guard and 2015 Jeannette grad, did a little bit of everything for the Blackbirds. He scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, had five assists and four steals.

Even though Robert Morris pulled away down the stretch for an 88-79 victory, Batts provided a snapshot of the consistent play he has shown all season for a red-and-blue-clad Jeannette contingent that sat behind the LIU Brooklyn bench.

“The outcome wasn't how I wanted it to be, but it's always fun playing in front of people that I grew up playing in front of,” Batts said. “It's always a good thing to have the support system in my back pocket. It was cool to see so many people come out, especially with them wearing their Jeannette gear. I enjoyed it.”

Batts has started every game for the Blackbirds. He's averaging 8.6 points, has a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, leads the team with 30 steals and has shot 40 percent from 3-point range.

“He's a good all-around basketball player, and I think that's a testament to him growing up in a family that's been around the game for a while,” first-year LIU Brooklyn coach Derek Kellogg said. “He takes pride in the finer points of the game of basketball. Not all kids have that. It's nice to have a guy on the team that can not only score the ball but play good defense, rebound and share the basketball with his teammates.”

Batts wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school and spent a year in prep school at St. Thomas More (Conn.) before signing with LIU Brooklyn. He has shown he belongs on a Division I court.

“Julian is a guy who can be a scorer, a secondary guard or a ball handler,” Kellogg said. “He's the kind of guy who can sense who's got it going on the floor and get it to him. He has very good instincts, and it's one of those things that sometimes you can't really put a finger on even in the recruiting process.

“You hope to find guys who have really good instincts and what we call a feel for the game, and I think he has both of those things.”

The Blackbirds (6-10, 1-3) feature one of the better scoring duos in the Northeast Conference in Joel Hernandez and Raiquan Clark. Both average more than 18 points and rank in the top three in the conference in scoring. Batts enjoys being able to distribute the ball to the pair, who have faced adversity in their time in Brooklyn.

“Joel missed last year with an injury,” Batts said. “He came back to be a leader on this team, and he's done just that. Raiquan was a walk-on when he got here and has become what he is now. Just with that, you can see the hard work he's put in. It's not a coincidence that they are where they are. They've put the time in, and it's good to have those two around.”

Batts, who ranks second on Jeannette's all-time scoring list behind Terrelle Pryor, keeps tabs on the Jayhawks. He followed from afar every step of the way as they won the WPIAL and PIAA Class A football titles this season.

He thinks the Jeannette basketball team, which is coached by his father, Adrian, who was in attendance Saturday, can make a run at winning its first WPIAL title since 2008. The Jayhawks made the finals Batts' senior year but lost to Monessen.

“They have a really good group this year,” Batts said. “I'm a little biased because my dad is the coach, but I think with him leading them, it's finally their time to get over the hump. My senior year, we got there and we lost, so hopefully they can get there this year and win it.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

