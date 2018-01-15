Westmoreland campus clippings: Area basketball players making impact as freshmen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A basketball player saying he or she wants to play right away in college and then actually doing so are different notions.

But a number of Westmoreland County freshmen have backed up their words in their debut seasons.

After leading the WPIAL in scoring two years in a row, Austin Butler left Latrobe as a two-time Tribune-Review player of the year and the reigning athlete of the year. He has found his footing at Holy Cross, appearing in 15 games (six starts) and averaging 8.1 points. In a recent 83-77 loss to Lehigh, he had a career-high 22 points, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, in a team-best 34 minutes for the Crusaders (4-12, 1-4 Patriot League).

Butler is known for putting in extra time, putting up shots well after practice when he was at Latrobe. That trend has carried over at Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Mass.

Last week, Butler tweeted a photo of one of his workouts — at 3 a.m.

Other area freshmen making fast progress at the next level:

• Butler's former Latrobe teammate, Jake Biss, is scoring 5.4 points a game while shooting 62 percent from the floor (29 for 44) for Shippensburg (11-3, 7-2 PSAC).

• Point Park guard Michelle Burns, back to 100 percent after a foot injury slowed her senior season at Hempfield, is powering the Pioneers (9-8, 4-3 River State Conference). Burns leads the team in scoring (12.0 ppg), assists (3.0), plus 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes.

• Mt. Aloysius guard Tommy Pisula (Southmoreland) has started 13 games for the Mounties (1-13, 1-7 AMCC), providing 6.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. He is shooting 52 percent from the field (37 for 71).

• Norwin graduate Abi Gabauer and Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy have been key contributors at West Virginia Wesleyan (5-11, 3-7 Mountain East). Gabauer, the reigning Tribune-Review player of the year, is averaging 3.9 points and 1.6 rebounds. Stawovy has a 5.6 scoring average, 2.1 rebound average and is 17 of 19 from the foul line.

• Mt. Pleasant graduate Hannah Hempfield has back-to-back triple-doubles for Westmoreland County Community College (10-3, 1-1). She leads NJCAA Division III in assists with 8.4 a game. She also scores 8.7 points, pulls down 6.2 rebounds and adds 4.0 steals for the Wolfpack.

• Seton Hill reserve guard Mike Pompei (Jeannette) has appeared in four games for the Griffins (6-10, 3-8).

Men's basketball

Long Island Brooklyn

Sophomore guard Julian Batts (Jeannette) made a layup with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift the Blackbirds (8-11, 3-3) to a 69-67 victory over Wagner. Batts finished with 13 points.

Women's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior guard-forward Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) became the 12th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. Oddis eclipsed the mark in a 62-48 home win over La Roche. She finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Oddis is tied for second among the AMCC scoring leaders with her 19.1 average. She also pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game.

UPG had not beaten La Roche since 2010. Oddis' milestone game marked La Roche sophomore forward Jenna Cole's return to UPG. The Norwin grad transferred in the offseason. She had 14 points in the loss.

Seton Hill

Guard Cheyenne Trest, second on the team in scoring (15.2 ppg), was named PSAC West Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season.

Trest averaged 18 points and three assists across three games for Seton Hill (13-4, 8-3 PSAC), shooting 51 percent from the field. She scored 35 points in a win over Slippery Rock.

Wrestling

Ohio State

Sophomore Luke Pletcher (Latrobe) posted his 19th consecutive victory with a 9-6 decision at 133 pounds as the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes downed No. 14 Minnesota, 31-7. Pletcher is 19-0 for the season.