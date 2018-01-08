Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill's Trest grabs another top rookie honor

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Canon-McMillan's Cheyenne Trest
Submitted
Canon-McMillan's Cheyenne Trest

Another week, another award for Cheyenne Trest.

The Seton Hill guard, who leads the team in scoring (15.2 ppg), was named PSAC-West Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season.

Trest averaged 18 points and three assists across three games for Seton Hill (10-4, 5-3 PSAC), shooting 51 percent from the field. She poured in 35 points in a win over Slippery Rock.

She scored a career high 35 points in the Griffins win over Slippery Rock, and added 15 against Edinboro.

Seton Hill coach Mark Katarski likes to play freshmen because he believes they are college-ready, and they have not disappointed. Freshman forward Katie Nolan also has bagged rookie of the week honors, giving the Griffins a seven-week sweep of the award.

