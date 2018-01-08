Area freshmen making fast impact at college level

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A basketball player saying he or she wants to play right away when they get to college, and them actually doing so, are two very different notions — as far apart from one another, sometimes, as opposing rims.

But a number of Westmoreland County freshmen have backed up their words in their debut seasons. From the Division I to Division III levels, area players have quickly assimilated to the college game.

After leading the WPIAL in scoring for two years in a row, Austin Butler left Latrobe as a two-time Tribune-Review player of the year and the reining athlete of the year. He has found his footing at Holy Cross, appearing in 13 games (four starts) and averaging 7.8 points. In a recent 83-77 loss to Lehigh, he poured in a career-high 22 points, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, in a team-best 34 minutes for the Crusaders (3-11, 0-3 Patriot League).

Butler was known for putting in extra time, putting up shots well after practice at Latrobe. That trend has carried over at Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Mass.

Last week, Butler tweeted a photo of one of his workouts — at 3 a.m.

Other area freshmen making fast progress at the next level:

• Butler's former Latrobe teammate, Jake Biss, is scoring 5.5 points a game while shooting 60 percent from the floor (27 for 45) for Shippensburg (9-3, 5-2 PSAC).

• Point Park guard Michelle Burns, back to 100 percent after a foot injury slowed her senior season at Hempfield, is powering the Pioneers (9-7, 4-2 River State Conference). Burns leads the team in scoring (12.0 ppg), assists (3.1), plus 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes.

• Mt. Aloysius guard Tommy Pisula, a Southmoreland graduate, has started 11 games for the Mounties (1-11, 1-5 AMCC), providing 6.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. He is shooting 52 percent from the field (29 for 56).

• Norwin graduate Abu Gabauer and Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy have been key contributors at West Virginia Wesleyan (5-9, 3-5 Mountain East). Gabauer, the reining Tribune-Review player of the year, is averaging 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds; Stawovy has a 5.8 scoring average, 2.2 rebound average and is 17 of 19 from the foul line.

• Mt. Pleasant graduate Hannah Hempfield has back-to-back triple-doubles for Westmoreland County Community College (10-3, 1-1). She leads NJCAA Division III in assists with 8.4 a game. She also scores 8.7 points, pulls down 6.2 rebounds and adds 4.0 steals for the Wolfpack.

• Seton Hill reserve guard Mike Pompei (Jeannette) has appeared in four games for the Griffins (5-8, 2-6).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.