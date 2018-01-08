Weekend District College Top 10: W&J women's basketball coach Jina DeRubbo notches 400th win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. W&J women's coach earns 400th victory

The Presidents defeated Chatham, 86-53, on Saturday as Jina DeRubbo became the first basketball coach to reach the milestone while spending all their time in the PAC and in NCAA Division III. DeRubbo has a 400-160 career record (.703 winning percentage), including 269-119 in 14 seasons at W&J. She spent her first seven seasons at Bethany, going 131-52. Freshman Lauren Gilbert (Baldwin) scored 15 points to lead W&J (12-1, 6-0) on Saturday.

2. Seton Hill wrestling finishes second at NWCA National Duels

The Griffins earned wins over No. 3 Ashland, No. 10 Upper Iowa and No. 18 Gannon before losing to No. 1 St. Cloud State in their inaugural trip to the event in Fort Wayne, Ind. In the semifinals against Gannon, winners for Seton Hill were sophomore Alan Diltz (125 pounds), freshman Joel Cawoski of Latrobe (141), redshirt junior Joey Alessandro of Hempfield (149), sophomore Damon Greenwald of Burrell (174) and redshirt sophomore Jacob Temple of Avella (197).

3. Slippery Rock men extend streak to 10

Redshirt sophomore Micah Till had 20 points and 17 rebounds — helping The Rock to a 54-31 advantage on the boards — in an 85-74 triumph over Cal (Pa.) on Saturday. Junior Bruce Spruell contributed 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for Slippery Rock (12-2, 6-2 PSAC), which visits first-place IUP (10-4, 6-1) at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

4. IUP women keep winning; coach hits milestone

The No. 3 Crimson Hawks improved to 12-0 with an 89-38 victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday, and coach Tom McConnell recorded his 100th career victory. Senior Megan Smith led five Crimson Hawks in double figures with 17 points.

5. Parsons' latest 30-point game lifts Cal (Pa.) women

Senior Shara Parsons scored 30 points — her third time with 30 or more this season — as the No. 10 Vulcans beat Slippery Rock, 71-62, on Saturday for their eighth consecutive victory. Parsons hit 11 of 19 shots, made all eight of her free throws and added nine rebounds. She leads the PSAC with 23.4 points per game. The Vulcans, who defeated Slippery Rock for the 32nd time in a row, improved to 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the league.

6. Omogrosso scores 1,000th point in Duquesne's triumph

Blackhawk graduate Chassidy Omogrosso became the 27th player in Dukes history to join the 1,000-point club, helping Duquesne past VCU, 70-51, on Sunday. Omogrosso, a junior, had 13 points, and junior Julijana Vojinovic scored 19 points for the Dukes (13-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10).

7. St. Vincent men team up for victory

Freshman Kyle Evans led a balanced scoring effort with 13 points as Saint Vincent remained tied for first in the PAC by topping Grove City, 63-45, on Saturday. Seniors Jason Capco (Belle Vernon) and Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) had 10 points apiece for the Bearcats (8-5, 5-1), which is knotted with Thomas More. Senior Corey Huff eclipsed 1,000 points in the loss for Grove City (10-3, 3-3).

8. Thiel junior totals 42 points in loss

Junior Jess Vormelker scored the fourth-most points in school history, hitting 14 of 25 shots and 9 of 17 3-pointers in an 81-76 loss to Bethany on Saturday. She leads the PAC with 22 points per game for the Tomcats (3-9, 2-4).

9. Penn State men's hockey gets better of Wisconsin

The No. 14 Nittany Lions routed No. 15 Wisconsin, 5-1, on Friday and beat the Badgers, 3-2, in a shootout Saturday. It extended the Nittany Lions' unbeaten streak to 10 games (7-0-3). In Friday's win, sophomore Nate Sucese had a hat trick, giving him 10 goals on the season. On Saturday, sophomore Liam Folkes scored and had the only goal in the shootout for Penn State (12-7-3, 5-4-3-2 Big Ten).

10. Pitt wrestling downs Oklahoma with late pin

Senior Ryan Solomon's pin in the final match boosted Pitt over No. 18 Oklahoma, 19-18, on Sunday. Senior Dom Forys (North Allegheny) added a win by major decision at 133 pounds for the Panthers (2-5).

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.