Seton Hill wrestlers ride momentum from trio of upsets

After placing second at the NCAA Division II National Duals a week ago, the Seton Hill wrestling team is on the verge of becoming something special.

The Griffins (5-1) shocked many in the wrestling world by defeating No. 3 Ashland, No. 11 Upper Iowa and No. 18 Gannon at the national duals. The 25th-ranked Griffins fell to No. 1 St. Cloud State, 41-0, in the finals.

Seton Hill coach Brian Tucker ran two-a-day practices this week to remind the team the season wasn't over, and there were still many things to achieve.

The Griffins were back at work Monday preparing for three key conference dual meets beginning Saturday at Gannon. The Griffins then face No. 6 Pitt-Johnstown at home Tuesday and go to Shippensburg on Jan. 20. All are Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference matches.

"They're a very good team (St. Cloud), but we're not 41 points worse than they are," Tucker said. "We lost a few close matches."

But Tucker feels the team, because of its geographical location, has a chance of becoming one of the top programs at the school.

"The WPIAL is the deepest areas in the nation, so it was a no-brainer that when I got here we had to recruit WPIAL kids," Tucker said. "Having those type wrestlers have continued to make the program stronger."

Seton Hill has had a wrestling program for 12 years, and Tucker has been the coach for six seasons. During that time, the Griffins have had four All-Americans — Kenny Trumbetta (sixth in 2010 and eighth '12), Joey Allesandro (runner-up in '16) and Alan Diltz (sixth in '17). Trumbetta recently was inducted into the Seton Hill Hall of Fame.

Seton Hill has a mixture of WPIAL wrestlers and others from the across the state.

Some of the WPIAL wrestlers who start include: Jack Temple (Avella), Bill Bowlen (Carmichaels/Jefferson-Morgan), Joel Cawoski (Latrobe) Zach Voytek (Greensburg Salem), Zach Mattucci (Greensburg Salem), Zack Recklein (Franklin Regional), Austin Shaw (Greensburg Salem), Alessandro (Hempfield), and Damon Greenwald (Burrell).

"This was huge for the program," Tucker said about the national duals. "We talked about that four years ago we were 2-14 in dual competition in the NCAA, and this year we come back as a runner-up.

"It's big for the program because it shows we're moving in the right direction. The team gained a lot of confidence, beating three national ranked teams, and we wrestled for each other."

Cawoski, a freshman, was one of the wrestlers who stepped up big, especially in the Gannon match. Winning by only a decision, Cawoski forced Carmine Ciotti to injury default, giving the Griffins six team points instead of three. That was the difference in the 19-18 win.

"The Gannon win was huge," Cawoski said. "I actually broke the kid. I've never seen someone quit in the match before.

"We're a real close group. We're all friends, and we have the same goals in mind."

Tucker added: "Joel is a grinder. He's a gritty kid, and he's the type of kid who if I asked him to jump higher, he's jumping higher. He wants to win, and he wrestles hard. That kid wasn't ready for that type of match. He didn't want to be out there, and he walked off."

Tucker commended heavyweight Jody Crouse for his efforts. While Crouse didn't win, he prevented opponents from getting more than just three team points.

"Jody is a great kid. He's putting in a lot of work to help us out," Tucker said. "He usually wrestles at 197, and he was our heavyweight. He wrestled for the team."

