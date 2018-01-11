Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Three district women reach 1,000 career points

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Pitt-Greensburg's Kelsey Oddis shoots a three pointer against D'Youville at UPG in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Jenna Kaufman, Seton Hill
Updated 18 minutes ago

A trio of district women's college basketball players have reached the 1,000-point milestone this season.

The latest was Pitt-Greensburg senior guard-forward Kelsey Oddis, who eclipsed the career mark Wednesday night in a 62-48 home win over La Roche.

On Jan. 3, Saint Vincent guard Maria Benvenuti, a graduate student, topped 1,000 in a 54-46 win at Bethany.

And in mid-November, Seton Hill senior standout Jenna Kaufman topped the milestone in an 89-61 win at home against Lock Haven.

Kaufman had 22 points and 10 rebounds in that game.

Oddis, a Burrell graduate, became the 12th player in program history to hit 1,000 points when she connected on a jumper with 2:34 left in the third quarter. She finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Benvenuti, a Franklin graduate, had 16 points in the Bearcats' win. She is the 27th women's player at SVC to score 1,000 and the first since Taylor Mathers in 2014-15. Benvenuti is averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Oddis is tied for second among the AMCC scoring leaders with her 19.1 average. She also pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game.

Kaufman, from Damascus, Md., leads Seton Hill in scoring at 17.7 points a game, plus a 7.3 rebounding average.

UPG had not beaten La Roche since 2010. Last night's game marked La Roche sophomore forward Jenna Cole's return to UPG.

The Norwin grad transferred in the offseason. She had 14 points in the loss.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

