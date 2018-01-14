Gateway graduate Kromka develops into leader for Saint Vincent men

It didn't take long for Saint Vincent men's basketball coach D.P. Harris to see leadership qualities in Tom Kromka.

When Kromka, a 2014 Gateway grad, first arrived last year after transferring from Carnegie Mellon, he impressed in early season practices. So much so that Harris made him a captain, an honor he previously had not bestowed on a first-year player.

When the Bearcats encountered some adversity earlier this season, Harris knew the qualities Kromka showed from the beginning would shine through.

A freak collision in practice between Collin Neville and Shamar Bennett left both sidelined with injuries, weakening the Bearcats' forward depth and Kromka, a 6-foot-5 redshirt junior, has responded by leading the team in scoring, averaging 12 points. He also averages a team-best seven rebounds.

The Bearcats are 9-5 and 6-1 in Presidents' Athletic Conference play through Friday.

“Tommy is unique,” Harris said. “He's a perfect example of what we want as a student-athlete at Saint Vincent College. He's hit the ground running since Day 1.”

Kromka along with Plum grad Austin Dedert have received the bulk of the forward minutes, while their teammates are on the mend. Harris said Neville and Bennett, who have been out for several weeks, should be coming back soon.

“I think coming into the year the coaches were looking for Austin and myself to have a strong leadership role and that was forced into the spotlight a little more after the injuries that we've had,” Kromka said. “Its' definitely been hard on Austin and myself, but I feel like we are both playing well. The entire team has come together, and we have been able to overcome some of the injury deficits that we have had.”

Kromka has scored in double figures in 10 of Saint Vincent's 14 games. He had a season-high 20 points in the season opener against Penn State Altoona. He's scored 18 points twice, including last Wednesday against Thiel and has amassed three double-doubles. Harris said the coaching staff has been developing Kromka's skills away from the basket, and they are happy with his overall game.

“He shows up every night and whatever you need he's going to get it done,” Harris said. “He finds his spots. We couldn't be any happier with him.”

Saint Vincent dropped its PAC opener with Chatham, but reeled off six consecutive victories following the setback. The Bearcats were tied with Thomas More and Westminster at the top of the PAC standings through Friday. Saint Vincent played at Westminster on Saturday and travels to Thomas More on Wednesday. Thomas More ended Saint Vincent's four-year reign as PAC tournament champions last year and denied the Bearcats a fifth consecutive NCAA Division III Tournament bid.

Kromka is excited to see the team get healthy and expects the Bearcats to contend once again as they enter the meat of their schedule.

“I feel like every time we start a season everyone is coming after us and we have a big bull's eye on our back as the big dog in the conference,” Kromka said. “That comes with success. You have to stay mentally tough and live up to the standards the program has set.

“I think everyone is looking forward to seeing the team return to full strength after all the injuries we've had. We want to keep the momentum going that we have now and play the style of basketball that we know we can play.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.