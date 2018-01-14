Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Alex Delp transfers to Pitt-Johnstown

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
Alex Delp
University of Pittsburgh
Alex Delp

Updated 5 hours ago

Alex Delp has a new wrestling home.

The redshirt freshman, a Kiski Area graduate, transferred from Pitt to Pitt-Johnstown, joining the Mountain Cats program for the current semester.

Delp is eligible to compete immediately for Pitt-Johnstown and joins Burrell graduates Al Beattie, Steve Edwards and Corey Falleroni on the roster.

Mercyhurst

Redshirt senior Dakota DesLauriers (Burrell) won a 12-11 decision over East Stroudsburg's Paul Rallis in the 184-pound match, helping the Lakers to a 28-15 PSAC win.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Damon Greenwald (Burrell) pinned Gannon's Christopher Matthews with 14 seconds left in the third period, helping the Griffins to a 22-20 victory over the No. 18 Golden Knights in a PSAC match. Greenwald's pin in the 174-pound bout gave Seton Hill (6-1) a 19-13 lead.

Men's basketball

St. Vincent

Seniors Austin Dedert (Plum) and Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) had mirror-image stat lines in the Bearcats' 56-54 win over Westminster. Dedert scored a team-high 10 points with eight rebounds, and D'Amico had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Women's basketball

Allegheny

Freshman Brooke Smith (Burrell) scored 10 points off the bench in the Gators' 66-55 win over Ohio Wesleyan. Smith hit all three of her field-goal attempts and all four of her free-throw attempts in the victory.

Slippery Rock

Senior Krista Pietropola (Plum) had 12 points and 13 rebounds in The Rock's 84-59 win over Mansfield. The 13 rebounds marked the season high for any Slippery Rock player.

Senior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) added five points, four rebounds and two blocks in the win.

Track and field

Waynesburg

Freshman Ryan VanTine (Valley) took second in the shot put at Saturday's West Virginia University Open with a throw of 44 feet, 7 inches.

He also placed eighth in the weight throw with a distance of 38-2.75.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.