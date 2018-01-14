Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Alex Delp transfers to Pitt-Johnstown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alex Delp has a new wrestling home.

The redshirt freshman, a Kiski Area graduate, transferred from Pitt to Pitt-Johnstown, joining the Mountain Cats program for the current semester.

Delp is eligible to compete immediately for Pitt-Johnstown and joins Burrell graduates Al Beattie, Steve Edwards and Corey Falleroni on the roster.

Mercyhurst

Redshirt senior Dakota DesLauriers (Burrell) won a 12-11 decision over East Stroudsburg's Paul Rallis in the 184-pound match, helping the Lakers to a 28-15 PSAC win.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Damon Greenwald (Burrell) pinned Gannon's Christopher Matthews with 14 seconds left in the third period, helping the Griffins to a 22-20 victory over the No. 18 Golden Knights in a PSAC match. Greenwald's pin in the 174-pound bout gave Seton Hill (6-1) a 19-13 lead.

Men's basketball

St. Vincent

Seniors Austin Dedert (Plum) and Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) had mirror-image stat lines in the Bearcats' 56-54 win over Westminster. Dedert scored a team-high 10 points with eight rebounds, and D'Amico had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Women's basketball

Allegheny

Freshman Brooke Smith (Burrell) scored 10 points off the bench in the Gators' 66-55 win over Ohio Wesleyan. Smith hit all three of her field-goal attempts and all four of her free-throw attempts in the victory.

Slippery Rock

Senior Krista Pietropola (Plum) had 12 points and 13 rebounds in The Rock's 84-59 win over Mansfield. The 13 rebounds marked the season high for any Slippery Rock player.

Senior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) added five points, four rebounds and two blocks in the win.

Track and field

Waynesburg

Freshman Ryan VanTine (Valley) took second in the shot put at Saturday's West Virginia University Open with a throw of 44 feet, 7 inches.

He also placed eighth in the weight throw with a distance of 38-2.75.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer.