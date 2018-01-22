Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Westmoreland campus clippings: Spencer Lee knocks off No. 1 wrestler

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee

Updated 5 hours ago

Freshman Spencer Lee isn't wasting any time making his mark on college wrestling.

After trading in his redshirt season for prime mat time at Iowa, Lee has been sensational.

He has regained top form after a knee injury. He is forcing opponents to deal with his wrap-up style again, and he is shaking up the national rankings.

Lee, a Franklin Regional graduate, knocked off the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds Sunday when he edged Ohio State's Nathan Tomasello, 3-2, in a dual match.

Lee, ranked No. 6, is 3-0 this season. He collected more riding-time to knock off Tomasello, a former national champion and three-time All-American.

Lee is 9-3 for the season for the No. 4-ranked Hawkeyes (9-1).

Wrestling

Bucknell

Sophomore Drew Phipps (Norwin) upset the nation's No. 16-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds when he won in sudden victory overtime over C.J. LaFragola of Brown. Phipps moved to 10-0.

Phipps took down LaFragola with 21 seconds left in OT to win 6-4.

Ohio State

Sophomore 133-pounder Luke Pletcher (Latrobe) improved to 20-0 with a victory in the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes' 22-12 win over No. 4 Iowa. Pletcher is ranked No. 2 in the nation by Intermat.

Washington & Jefferson

Junior Josh Armstrong (Greensburg Salem) posted a pin at 157 pounds, running his season record to 6-8, as the Presidents lost to Waynesburg, 24-22.

Men's basketball

Fort Wayne

Junior guard Kason Harrell (Hempfield) scored 26 points to help lead the Mastodons (14-9, 4-3) back from a 15-point deficit to defeat North Dakota State, 92-88.

Harrell made 9 of 13 shots, including six 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds in 38 minutes. He made a 3 to beat the first-half buzzer.

Saint Vincent

Guard David Stephen was named PAC and ECAC Division III South Rookie of the Week.

Stephen, of Winter Garden, Fla., averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across a pair of wins for men's team (11-6, 8-2), including a 70-59 victory over Thiel.

He had eight points and three rebounds in 11 minutes in a 56-54 win over Westminster.

Women's basketball

IUP

Junior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored 20 points to power the second-ranked Crimson Hawks (16-1, 11-1) to a 87-42 win over Clarion. IUP bounced back from a loss to No. 14 Cal (Pa.). Appleby was 9 of 12 from the field and had four assists.

Point Park

Freshman Michelle Burns (Hempfield) had 15 points and five assists to help lead the Pioneers to an 87-58 victory over IU Southeast. She made four 3-pointers.

Burns added 14 points and five assists in a 77-69 win over Brescia.

Saint Vincent

Guard Jenna Lafko was named PAC and ECAC Division III South Rookie of the Week. She averaged 11 points and 5.5 assists in a pair of wins for the Bearcats (10-7, 7-3). She posted her first collegiate double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds) in a 78-51 win over Thiel.

Seton Hill

The Griffins ran their winning streak to six with a 79-50 victory over Pitt-Johnstown as senior guard Jenna Kaufman scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Cheyenne Trest added 17 points. Seton Hill (15-4, 10-3 PSAC) is primed for a showdown at No. 2-ranked IUP (16-1, 11-1) on Wednesday.

Kaufman was named PSAC West co-Player of the Week for the second straight time.

Have information on local college athletes, coaches or teams? Email bbeckner@tribweb.com.

