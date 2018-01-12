Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Cal (Pa.) recognizes student-athletes from Westmoreland County

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Through 11 matches this season, Cal (Pa.) senior setter Taylor Solo (Penn-Trafford) already has her career high in assists with 430.
Cal (Pa.) Athletics
Numerous student-athletes from Westmoreland County earned academic honors at Cal (Pa.)

There were 11 from the county who were named to the 2017 fall semester Athletic Director Honor Roll.

There were 183 student-athletes representing all sports that posted a cumulative GPA of 3.152 and 36 had a 4.0.

Graduates from the county included:

• Baseball: Garrett Brooks (Greensburg Central Catholic), Danny McGrath (Franklin Regional) and Bobby Thompson (Blairsville).

• Football: Aaron Carr (Norwin) and Anthony LeDonne (Hempfield).

• Women's soccer: Anne Billey (Mt. Pleasant) and Kellie Lynch (Greensburg Salem).

• Swimming: Madison Nestor (Yough) and Karley Owens (Latrobe).

• Women's track and field: Abigail Lake (Penn-Trafford).

• Volleyball: Taylor Solo (Penn-Trafford).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

