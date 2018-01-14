Speedy start for Seton Hill guard Cheyenne Trest

Seton Hill's Cheyenne Trest is running away with the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year award, which is appropriate for someone whose biggest asset is her speed.

Trest, a 5-foot-7 guard from Canon-McMillan, has been named rookie of the week six of seven weeks this season. She is averaging 14.8 points and scored 35 in a victory Dec. 30 against Slippery Rock, which is tied for the most in the league this season. Trest leads the team and ranks ninth in the PSAC with 3.4 assists per game.

“She's quick with the ball, and that's different than just being quick,” Griffins coach Mark Katarski said. “That's a difficult skill to handle. She's versatile. Her ability to dissect the floor and make quick decisions have really helped us.”

Trest's impact showed Saturday, when the Griffins (13-4, 8-3) knocked off No. 10 Cal (Pa.), 64-58. Trest had nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, when Seton Hill outscored Cal, 25-9. The Vulcans (15-2, 10-1) entered the game unbeaten in the conference. Seton Hill, which has won 10 of its past 11 games, is on pace for its best record since joining the PSAC in 2013-14.

Success seems to follow Trest. In addition to excelling in basketball at Canon-McMillan, she was a standout midfielder for the soccer team that won the PIAA Class AAAA title in her senior season.

“I've been on the winning side of things,” Trest said. “I have that competitive edge. Being on that big stage in college now, I'm trying not to get flustered as much. … I think that helps with winning.”

Her role as a distributor in soccer also translates.

“You really have to know your players and what they can do and when they're going to want it and where they're going to be,” she said.

Trest's connection to Seton Hill started early. She attended a soccer camp there as a ninth-grader and then a basketball camp as a sophomore. That's when she caught the eye of Katarski and his staff. Trest considered playing two sports at a Division III school, but she said basketball is her “true love.” Plus, D-II Seton Hill's academics (she's a pre-med major) and the potential to play right away made it an ideal fit.

Before classes even started, Trest and her new teammates were making memories. They spent nine days in Spain, going on a preseason trip that included exhibition games and sightseeing.

“(The freshmen) didn't know anyone, so you basically go overseas with a bunch of random people who you've never talked to before,” Trest said. “We kind of got a head start. We started so early, building team confidence and relationships.”

Katarski said the benefits of that trip show up regularly, especially in close games.

“You remember your ‘why,' and why you do it. I think that trip to Spain, you can't fabricate that bonding and experience with each other. They literally had a life-changing and once-in-a-lifetime experience that they shared together.”

The second half of the season features grueling games: two against No. 3 IUP (14-0, 9-0), another against Cal and a rematch with No. 14 Edinboro (13-1, 9-1). However, Trest and the Griffins already accomplished a lot, and that goes beyond her haul of rookie of the week awards.

“This is a team that's really coming together and doing well,” she said. “We're kind of on the rise.”

