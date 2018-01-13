Seton Hill women stun No. 10 Cal U

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill women's basketball used a fourth-quarter surge to stun No. 10-ranked Cal U, 64-58, on Saturday afternoon at the McKenna Center in Greensburg.

Senior guard Jenna Kaufman scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and freshman Cheyenne Trest added 15 points for Seton Hill, which has won four straight and 10 of its last 11.

The win marks Seton Hill's biggest upset since it joined the NCAA in 2006.

Cal U had a 10-game winning streak and an 11-game PSAC streak halted.

The Griffins (13-4, 8-3) trailed the Vulcans (15-2, 10-1), 49-39, after three quarters.

Senior guard Alex Hay added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Seton Hill, which shot 50 percent (21 of 42). Hay's 3-pointer gave the Griffins the lead for good with 3:42 remaining in the game.

Trest went 7 for 7 from the foul line, including 4 for 4 inside the final 42 seconds.

Shatara Parsons scored 19 points, Mia Cushon added 15 and Abbey Sporio had 13 for Cal U, which was limited to 39 percent shooting.

Seton Hill is 5-1 at home this season.