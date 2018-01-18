Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Norwin's Alayna Gribble scores 29 for Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt sophomore basketball guard Alayna Gribble scored 50 points in her first 10 games of the season.

On Sunday at Petersen Events Center, she poured in over half that amount in one game.

The Norwin graduate tied a school record with seven 3-pointers and erupted for a career-high 29 points as Pitt (9-9, 1-4) held off Georgia Tech (12-7, 1-5), 68-62, for its first ACC victory of the season. Gribble made 9 of 12 shots, 7 of 10 from 3-point range. She is just the second Pitt women's player to make seven 3s in two or more career games.

She had seven last year against Syracuse to tie a freshman record.

Allegheny

Junior guard Delaney Arbore (Norwin) broke a team record with 17 first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 26 in a 62-60 loss to Wooster. Arbore leads the North Coast Athletic Conference in scoring at 16 points a game.

Grove City

Junior center Laura Buchanan (Norwin) scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds in an 86-43 victory over Bethany. She made 10 of 13 shots. Grove City (10-5, 5-3 PAC) scored the first 24 points of the game.

Saint Vincent

Freshman guard Jenna Lafko was named PAC Rookie of the Week after she averaged 11 points and 5.5 assists in a pair of wins for the Bearcats (9-6, 6-2). She had her first collegiate double-double, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, against Thiel.

Wheeling Jesuit

Redshirt junior guard Monica Burns (Hempfield) had a recent three-game tear for the Cardinals (6-10, 4-6). She scored 28 points in an 86-54 win over West Virginia State, 29 in a 71-70 loss to Concord and 22 in a 92-81 loss to Virginia-Wise. Burns has made 36 consecutive free throws. Earlier this season, she saw her NCAA-record streak of 118 free throws come to an end.

Men's basketball

Saint Vincent

Freshman David Stephen was named PAC Rookie of the Week after averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across a pair of wins for the Bearcats (10-5, 7-1).

Men's swimming

Penn State Behrend

Junior Mark Patterson (Norwin) and sophomore Noah Babik (Penn-Trafford) each won three events to help lead the Lions to a 168-61 win over Washington & Jefferson. Patterson won the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes with times of 55.07 seconds and 1:58.93, respectively. Babik took the 100- and 200-yard breastsroke races in 1:03.91 and 2:22.91. Both contributed to a victory in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:43.48.

Freshman Cole Dombrosky (Mt. Pleasant) won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.07.

Wrestling

Washington & Jefferson

Junior Josh Armstrong (Greensburg Salem) picked up his second pin of the season, in the 149-pound bout, but the Presidents were edged by Waynesburg, 24-22. Armstrong is 6-8 this season.