Weekend College Top 10: Narrow wins for IUP women, men

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. IUP women hold on to stay unbeaten

In a game that featured 10 ties and 13 lead changes, the No. 3 Crimson Hawks edged No. 14 Edinboro, 74-68, in the PSAC on Saturday. Senior Megan Smith had 22 points and seven rebounds, and junior Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) added 18 points for IUP (15-0, 10-0). Senior Ciara Rosten led the Fighting Scots (13-2, 9-2) with 24 points.

2. Lombardi's 3 in final seconds caps IUP rally

Junior Dante Lombardi (The Kiski School) hit a 3 with 1.8 seconds remaining as the Crimson Hawks topped host Edinboro, 70-67, on Saturday. Lombardi had 13 of his 15 points in the second half for IUP (12-5, 8-2), and sophomore Malik Miller also had 15 points. Junior Jacobo Diaz totaled 13 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Edinboro (10-5, 7-4) led by as many as 13 points in the first half.

3. Seton Hill women hand Cal 1st PSAC loss

The Griffins outscored the Vulcans, 25-9, in the fourth quarter and upset the No. 10 Vulcans, 64-58, on Saturday. Senior Jenna Kaufman scored 16 points, and freshman Cheyenne Trest (Canon-McMillan) added 15 for the Griffins (13-4, 8-3), who have won 10 of their past 11 games. Senior Shatara Parsons had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Cal (15-2, 10-1).

4. Buzzer-beater buoys RMU women

Senior Megan Smith hit a 3 as time expired, lifting Robert Morris past St. Francis (Pa.), 63-62, in a matchup of unbeaten teams in the Northeast Conference on Saturday. Freshman Honoka Ikematsu scored 15 points to lead the Colonials (12-4, 5-0), and sophomore Nneka Ezeigbo finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jessica Kovatch had 42 points for the Red Flash (9-8, 4-1).

Megan Smith beats the clock for the win!! #ColonialPride pic.twitter.com/MrZV95Nw9s — RMU Basketball (@RMUWBasketball) January 13, 2018

5. Saint Vincent defense smothers Westminster

The Bearcats men limited the Titans to more than 20 points below their season average in a 56-54 victory Saturday in a meeting of two of the top teams in the PAC. Senior Austin Dedert (Plum) had 10 points and eight rebounds, and senior Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) added eight points and 10 rebounds for Saint Vincent (10-5, 7-1). Sophomore Cameron Kane-Johnson scored a game-high 14 points for Westminster (12-3, 6-2), which has lost 17 straight games to the Bearcats.

6. Pitt's Gribble ties record for 3s

Sophomore Alayna Gribble (Norwin) made seven 3-pointers to tie the Pitt record as the Panthers clipped Georgia Tech, 68-62, on Sunday. Gribble hit 9 of 12 shots, including 7 of 10 3s, to finish with a career-best 29 points. Redshirt junior Yacine Diop added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Pitt (9-9, 1-4 ACC).

7. Penn State men's hockey splits with Ohio State

The No. 13 Nittany Lions saw their 11-game unbeaten streak end with a 5-1 loss to the No. 6 Buckeyes on Saturday. Penn State earned a 5-2 victory Friday, with sophomore goalie Peyton Jones making 45 saves and freshman Evan Barratt scoring twice. The Nittany Lions (13-8-3, 6-5-3-2 Big Ten) are two points behind Ohio State (15-5-4, 8-5-1-0) for second place in the conference standings.

8. Knetzer's big game propels Waynesburg

Senior Addy Knetzer (Chartiers-Houston) had a season-high 28 points and 14 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets downed Geneva, 80-71, on Saturday in the PAC. Waynesburg (10-5, 6-2) is tied for third in the conference behind Thomas More (14-1, 8-0) and Washington & Jefferson (13-2, 7-1).

9. La Roche men win fifth straight

The Redhawks opened the second half on a 30-7 run and routed D'Youville, 93-55, on Saturday. Junior RayQuan Phifer finished with a team-high 21 points to go with six rebounds, and Trell Thomas had 16 points and six rebounds. La Roche (10-5, 7-1 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference) plays first-place Penn State Behrend (13-2, 8-0) on Wednesday.

10. Clarion senior scores 1,000th point

Cameron Grumley had 23 points and nine rebounds to become the 30th player in school history to reach the milestone, but Clarion lost 87-65 to Gannon on Saturday. The Golden Eagles dropped to 3-14 overall and 0-11 in the PSAC.