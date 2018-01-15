WPIAL alum Q&A with New Castle graduate Shawn Anderson

Very few programs in the WPIAL have the tradition of New Castle boys basketball. The Red Hurricanes have not only enjoyed tremendous team success, but have also produced an array of individuals who excelled at the next level.

On that list is Shawn Anderson, who helped guide New Castle to championships, and is now a team captain at Navy. Anderson is profiled in this week's WPIAL Alum Q&A.

As a three-year letterwinner, Anderson first made an impact for the Red Hurricanes as a sophomore in 2010-11. That campaign, he helped New Castle compile a record of 20-8. The Red Hurricanes won a pair of playoff games, before falling to South Fayette in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals. The team also qualified for the PIAA postseason, losing to Montour in the second round.

The following campaign, Anderson propelled New Castle to a title. The Red Hurricanes defeated Hampton, 57-44, to win the WPIAL Class AAA championship. The team's only loss of the campaign came to Montour in the PIAA second round, as the Red Hurricanes finished 27-1. Subsequently, Anderson was recognized as a Class AAA all-state third-team performer.

In Anderson's senior campaign, he averaged 20.2 points, as well as 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. New Castle again claimed gold, this time defeating Hampton, 68-53, in the WPIAL Quad-A finals. For the second-straight season, the Red Hurricanes' only loss came in the PIAA postseason, to Lower Merion in the semifinals. Anderson, who eclipsed 1,000 career points, was named Class Quad-A all-state first-team.

Following his graduation, Anderson attended the Navy Academy Preparatory School in 2013-14.

The next year, he joined Navy's basketball team, and played in 31 games as a freshman, including six starts. Despite playing limited minutes, Anderson averaged 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, adding 35 assists and 13 steals. Navy concluded the season 13-19, including an 8-10 mark in the Patriot League.

As a sophomore, Anderson started all 33 games for the Midshipmen, netting a team-leading 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds. He also hit 49 percent of his shots, made 24 3-pointers, contributed 87 assists and 26 steals. The team made notable strides, finishing 19-14 and 9-9 in conference play.

Last campaign, Anderson started 27 of the 30 games in which he played. His scoring dipped slightly, to 12.2 points, but his rebounding increased to 4.4 per game. Anderson also dished out 88 assists and contributed 37 steals. For his efforts, Anderson was named to the All-Patriot League second team. Navy compiled a record of 16-16, going 10-8 in the Patriot League.

Now in his senior year, Anderson has started all 19 of the Midshipmen's games. He's averaging a team-best 13.2 points and a career-best 5.6 rebounds, and he's shooting 34 percent behind the arc and 78 percent on foul shots. Anderson has added 58 assists and 17 steals, as well. Thus far, Navy is 12-7, and 3-3 in conference play.

Anderson also has been selected as one of 30 NCAA men's basketball candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, recognizing achievements in community, classroom, character and competition.

He took time from his busy schedule to answer questions about his role as team captain, the biggest adjustment to joining the Navy, and the best advice he's ever received.

You have been very productive for the past three seasons. What has been key to your success?

Having great teammates, a great coaching staff and understanding what Coach DeChellis is looking to accomplish have been great keys to both individual success and team success over the past three years.

In which area of your game have you made the greatest strides since you began your college career?

Playing on the perimeter — I was the “five” man at New Castle. There were some times when they would utilize me out on the perimeter if I had a bigger guy guarding me. But most of the time, I was on the inside. I've learned to play as a guard since I have been in college.

As a senior and the team captain, how has your role as a leader or mentor evolved?

I was extremely honored to be voted team captain this year. To know that the guys looked at me in that way was extremely humbling. But it also comes with responsibility, and I owe it to them to be the best I can be in every game and in every practice, and try to lead the team as we try to attain our goals. I have also tried to pass along my experiences and wisdom that I have attained over the last four years to the next generation of Navy basketball players. I have tried to pour out everything I've learned, so that the younger guys can grab everything they can as they start their careers.

Did you set any individual goals for the 2017-18 season?

A personal goal has been to try and grab all the experiences that I could this year, and truly enjoy basketball as a game.

What are the team expectations for the remainder of the campaign?

Win a championship, and enjoy the ride as we do it.

What led to your decision to attend Navy?

My dad was extremely impactful in that decision. He had the foresight to see what this place could bring me once the basketball stopped bouncing for me. I had a lot of conversations with him, and we talked about the prestige and the honor of the Naval Academy.

What was the biggest adjustment when you arrived at the Naval Academy?

Time management. There was no more taking two-hour naps before or after practice like in high school. Practice ends and you go right to your room to do homework. If I had 10-20 minutes in between classes, I would try to get homework done. You have to utilize all the time you get, so that you are being productive.

You were part of a tremendous basketball program at New Castle. What do you think is the reason for the success of the Red Hurricanes?

We were a gritty group of guys. We may have been undersized, but we were going to play as hard as we could, and we were going to out-will the other team. That's what we were taught at New Castle. We aren't anything fancy, but we would out-will you in the duration of a game.

What was your fondest high-school memory?

The first game of our annual tipoff playing against Perry. My best friend, Jesse Salzano, comes off the bench and goes 7 of 8 from 3-point land. He banged his first seven in a row. At one point, I threw him a pass and he hit another deep 3, and he just kind of gave me a “Jordan shrug” as he ran back down the court. He was in his moment. That was probably my favorite memory.

Do you still keep in touch with high-school teammates or coaches?

All the time. When we come back to New Castle, Coach Blundo tries to get the guys together for at least a lunch or a dinner. Sometimes we'll be at the New Castle gym, or just go over to another guy's house to relax.

Aside from basketball, what is your favorite hobby?

Reading. Since I've been at the Academy, it's definitely something I've tried to do more of. If you're not reading, are you really learning anything new or expanding your knowledge?

If you could bring back any canceled TV show, what would you choose?

The show isn't canceled, but I would bring back the old “Spongebob Squarepants” episodes. I loved the first four or five seasons.

What is your favorite food?

A traditional burger, with cheese, a little bit of bacon and tomato. That's probably my favorite food. I love making them myself.

What is the best advice you ever received?

My dad told me when I was in high school, “Be careful what you do, son, because you may be the only Jesus someone ever sees.” There will never be another Jesus, but he was trying to get me to understand that there are people watching me, and that God had given me a platform to be impactful. So I need to be careful in what decisions I made and what I did in public, because I didn't know what little kid was trying to be the next Shawn Anderson.

