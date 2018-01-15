Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Franklin Regional grad Lee pulls off upset, climbs rankings

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee is competing at Iowa as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.
Iowa athletics
Updated 13 hours ago

Iowa freshman Spencer Lee, a Franklin Regional graduate, earned his second collegiate victory Sunday with a 10-5 win against Oklahoma State sophomore All-American Nick Piccininni.

Lee (2-0) began last week unranked but has climbed to No. 9 in the Intermat rankings at 125 pounds; Piccininni was ranked No. 6.

Lee jumped out to a quick lead with two takedowns and four nearfall points in the first period and cruised to the win.

Other former WPIAL wrestlers ranked by InterMat include:

133: Ohio State sophomore Luke Pletcher (Latrobe) is ranked No. 2, and Pitt senior Dom Forys (North Allegheny) is No. 11.

141: Bucknell senior Tyler Smith (Franklin Regional) is ranked No. 14 and Pitt senior Nick Zanetta (Keystone Oaks) is ranked No. 15. North Carolina sophomore A.C. Headlee (Waynesburg) is ranked 17.

149: Virginia Tech junior Solomon Chishko (Canon-McMillan/Harrison City) is ranked No. 11. Arizona State sophomore Josh Maruca (Franklin Regional) is ranked No. 16.

157: Penn State junior Jason Nolf (Kittanning) is ranked No. 1, and Iowa sophomore Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional) is ranked No. 2. Arizona State sophomore Josh Shields (Franklin Regional) is ranked No. 7.

165: Penn State sophomore Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) is ranked No. 1, and Ohio State junior Te'Shan Campbell (Penn Hills) is ranked No. 13.

184: Virginia Tech junior Zack Zavatsky (Latrobe) is ranked No. 8.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

