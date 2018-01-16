Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
District Colleges

Seton Hill sweeps PSAC weekly hoops awards

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Jenna Kaufman, Seton Hill
Jenna Kaufman, Seton Hill
Seton Hill's Cheyenne Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, has received PSAC Rookie of the Week six times this season.
Seton Hill athletics
Seton Hill's Cheyenne Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, has received PSAC Rookie of the Week six times this season.

Updated 2 hours ago

Seton Hill swept the PSAC West women's basketball awards Tuesday, a side accolade to, and a byproduct of, the team's upward surge in the conference.

Senior guard Jenna Kaufman was named PSAC West Co-Athlete of the Week, while freshman guard Cheyenne Trest picked up Freshman of the Week honors for the seventh time this season.

Seton Hill (13-4, 8-3) has won four in a row and 10 of its last 11 games, including a 64-58 upset of No. 10 Cal U.

Kaufman had 26 points and made the game-winning shot in a 79-78 victory at Gannon. She added 16 points and 10 rebounds against Cal U. She shot 54 percent from the field over three games.

Kaufman shared this week's award with IUP's Megan Smith. Seton Hill plays at IUP next Wednesday.

Trest averaged 13 points over the three wins. She had 11 against Gannon, 13 against Mercyhurst and 15 in the Cal U upset.

Against Cal U, she scored nine in the fourth quarter, equaling the Vulcans' point total, and went 7 for 7 from the foul line.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.