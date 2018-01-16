Seton Hill sweeps PSAC weekly hoops awards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill swept the PSAC West women's basketball awards Tuesday, a side accolade to, and a byproduct of, the team's upward surge in the conference.

Senior guard Jenna Kaufman was named PSAC West Co-Athlete of the Week, while freshman guard Cheyenne Trest picked up Freshman of the Week honors for the seventh time this season.

Seton Hill (13-4, 8-3) has won four in a row and 10 of its last 11 games, including a 64-58 upset of No. 10 Cal U.

Kaufman had 26 points and made the game-winning shot in a 79-78 victory at Gannon. She added 16 points and 10 rebounds against Cal U. She shot 54 percent from the field over three games.

Kaufman shared this week's award with IUP's Megan Smith. Seton Hill plays at IUP next Wednesday.

Trest averaged 13 points over the three wins. She had 11 against Gannon, 13 against Mercyhurst and 15 in the Cal U upset.

Against Cal U, she scored nine in the fourth quarter, equaling the Vulcans' point total, and went 7 for 7 from the foul line.