Hampton grad Jenna Lafko makes immediate impact at point guard for Saint Vincent

Jenna Lafko's greatest attribute at point guard is her ability to read plays before they develop. Saint Vincent women's basketball coach Jimmy Petruska might have used some of those powers himself when he recruited her.

Lafko, a freshman, broke out last week in wins over Thiel and Westminster. She recorded her first career double-double — 16 points and 10 assists — against the former, was 6 of 8 from beyond the arc for both contests and was named ECAC Division III Rookie of the Week.

Petruska would like to think he saw this coming.

“There's not many players that can see it happen before it happens,” he said. “She has that ability. She makes it very easy for us at times to be a team that can't be pressed. When you have point guards like Jenna that understand how to handle pressure, it just makes it that much easier to go into your offense.”

Lafko is a Hampton graduate who was a two-time team MVP and helped lead the Talbots to back-to-back WPIAL semifinal and PIAA playoff appearances. The transition wasn't immediate, but it didn't take long for Lafko to get acclimated to her new home.

“(The game at) Carnegie Mellon, I really feel like I came off as a spark defensively and helped a lot,” said Lafko, who is majoring in psychology. “Last week against Thiel, when the coach put me in, I felt like it was my job to get everyone going. That was a big game for my confidence.”

“She's been on big stages before,” Petruska said. “I think that's helped her transition to the college schedule.”

Lafko is a student of the game, and Petruska can relate. Both come from well-known regional basketball families, and their paths cross frequently.

Lafko's father, Joe, is coach of the Hampton boys team. Petruska's brother, Dave, is the girls coach at Deer Lakes, and his mother, Dana, coaches the girls at Hampton's biggest rival, Mars. Because all three teams are in the same section, Lafko saw Petruskas on opposing benches at least four times every year.

“I know I've coached at least one other whose father was a high school coach,” said Petruska, who admitted he discussed Lafko with his brother and mother during the recruiting process. “Jenna is a little different with how she understands the game. She's very good at controlling her emotions.

“If I had to describe why she has that, you can tell she loves the game. She has been around it all her life.”

Lafko picked St. Vincent over Washington & Jefferson and Westminster, the latter of which might come as a surprise, given her father was a standout basketball player for the Titans and was inducted into the Westminster Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.

“It all came down to wanting to be my own person,” Lafko said. “I respect and admire everything my dad did at Westminster. But he was very supportive of me trying to make my own somewhere. Making my opportunity to do that was a big thing. I definitely think I made the right decision for me.”

Lafko will hope to lift the Bearcats (10-7, 7-3) to another Presidents' Athletic Conference playoff appearance, where they lost in the final last year to Thomas More.

“As a freshman, you don't expect everything because you haven't been through it,” she said. “I just want to learn a lot from this year, be successful, and no regrets.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.