College players using all-star games to catch NFL eyes
Updated 4 hours ago
The college football season hasn't ended for several college football players who are making names for themselves in front of NFL scouts at all-star games.
Former Pitt guard Brandon Hodges, who started just three games last year in his only Pitt season, has opened some eyes at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice in Pasadena, Calif. The game is Saturday.
On Location | @NFLPABowl Progress Report -- Brandon Hodges, OG, Pittsburgh: Has been a force in one-on-ones, flattening several defensive lineman, while playing with an aggressive chip on his shoulder. A lean 6-4, 297 lbs, his frame has room for growth. Texas graduate xfer/JUCO.— NFL Draft Bible (@NFLDraftBible) January 18, 2018
Then, there's West Mifflin and Slippery Rock graduate Marcus Martin, a defensive end who's at the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla. That game also will be played Saturday.
He was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year three seasons in a row and broke NCAA Division II records for sacks and tackles for losses, then the NCAA sacks record for all divisions.
Slippery Rock edge Marcus Martin just beat Connor McDermott clean for a would-be sack. Delay and sidestep, blew past outside shoulder— Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) January 17, 2018
Trib columnist Kevin Gorman had this take on Martin two months ago.
Several others are at the East-West game, including Penn State's Jason Cabinda and DeSean Hamilton. Former Pitt teammates Avonte Maddox and Jester Weah squared off against each other in passing drills.
#PennState LB Jason Cabinda puts in the shoulder and makes a stop on #USF RB D'Ernest Johnson. pic.twitter.com/u7x9pw7nz9— Riley Auman (@junioraumanac) January 15, 2018
#OhioState QB JT Barrett to #PennState WR DaeSeanHamilton on the slant. pic.twitter.com/krI8vgQ8QL— Riley Auman(@junioraumanac) January 15, 2018
Pitt teammates Jester Weahand AvonteMaddox squaring off at #ShrineGame East practice pic.twitter.com/gGOQzTHohT— Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) January 17, 2018