Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

College players using all-star games to catch NFL eyes

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Pitt's Avonte Maddox defends on a pass intended for Miami's Ammon Richards in the third quarter Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Avonte Maddox defends on a pass intended for Miami's Ammon Richards in the third quarter Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 4 hours ago

The college football season hasn't ended for several college football players who are making names for themselves in front of NFL scouts at all-star games.

Former Pitt guard Brandon Hodges, who started just three games last year in his only Pitt season, has opened some eyes at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice in Pasadena, Calif. The game is Saturday.

Then, there's West Mifflin and Slippery Rock graduate Marcus Martin, a defensive end who's at the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla. That game also will be played Saturday.

He was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year three seasons in a row and broke NCAA Division II records for sacks and tackles for losses, then the NCAA sacks record for all divisions.

Trib columnist Kevin Gorman had this take on Martin two months ago.

Several others are at the East-West game, including Penn State's Jason Cabinda and DeSean Hamilton. Former Pitt teammates Avonte Maddox and Jester Weah squared off against each other in passing drills.

#OhioState QB JT Barrett to #PennState WR DaeSeanHamilton on the slant. pic.twitter.com/krI8vgQ8QL

— Riley Auman(@junioraumanac) January 15, 2018

Pitt teammates Jester Weahand AvonteMaddox squaring off at #ShrineGame East practice pic.twitter.com/gGOQzTHohT

— Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) January 17, 2018

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.