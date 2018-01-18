Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Greensburg Central Catholic grad Frannie Crouse picked 10th in NWSL draft

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Penn State's Frannie Crouse (9) during the game with Rutgers. The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights played to a 2-2 tie Thursday evening October 13, 2016 at Jeffrey Field. Photo by Mark Selders
Penn State's Frannie Crouse (9) during the game with Rutgers. The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights played to a 2-2 tie Thursday evening October 13, 2016 at Jeffrey Field. Photo by Mark Selders

Updated 2 minutes ago

Frannie Crouse crammed and “credit-loaded” so she could graduate from Penn State in December, just in case her name was called in the National Women's Soccer League Draft.

Call it a veteran move — by someone who suddenly is a professional rookie.

“It's amazing to realize how far I've come,” Crouse said in the fall. “But this is just the ending of one chapter.”

A Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, Crouse was the 10th player drafted into the NWSL Thursday as the North Carolina Courage selected the star forward with the final pick of the first round.

Crouse, who scored a then-state-record 230 goals in high school, finished her college career at Penn State with 37 scores and 17 assists. She had 91 points in 92 games.

Her goal-total ranks 10th in program history, and she is 12th in points (91).

She is sixth in shots-on-goal (111).

Crouse began this past season on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch list. The Hermann essentially is college soccer's Heisman Trophy.

She was an all-Big Ten first-teamer in 2016 when she led the league with 12 goals, and made the conference's all-freshmen team in 2014.

Crouse made the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team camp in Seattle in July, a move that likely contributed to her stock rising in the draft.

Players in the NWSL get paid. The minimum salary is around $15,000, the highest nearing $40,000.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

