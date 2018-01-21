Ex-Burrell wrestler Damon Greenwald learning fast at Seton Hill

Damon Greenwald idolized Steve Edwards as he came up the Burrell wrestling pipeline, and he credits Edwards for helping him in his development.

So it was “definitely weird” for Greenwald, a Seton Hill sophomore, to wrestle his former mentor in a crucial Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference match last week.

In this case, the student bested the teacher, with Greenwald defeating Edwards, a Pitt-Johnstown junior, by decision in UPJ's 21-17 victory. Not that Greenwald was crowing about it.

“I was happy with how the match went. I just hate wrestling friends,” said Greenwald, who, like Edwards, won a PIAA individual championship at Burrell. “Me and him were always really close in high school. It was a nice experience. It was definitely a new experience wrestling someone like Steve. It was nice coming out on top, but I have the utmost respect for Steve. I still look up to him. He's still an idol for me.”

The victory over one of his wrestling idols represented the latest breakthrough for Greenwald. After breaking into Seton Hill's starting 10 partway through his freshman season, Greenwald is providing a steadying presence at 174 pounds for the Griffins (7-2, 4-1). Greenwald has a 14-7 record this season.

“He's very fast. He understands where he's good. He understands he can wrestle with any of these guys we put up against him,” Seton Hill coach Brian Tucker said. “And on top of that, he's got a team around him that encourages that mentality and encourages a toughness mentality.”

Tucker anticipated redshirting Greenwald in 2016-17, but an injury to starter Zach Voytek pushed the Burrell graduate into the starting lineup at 157 pounds. After placing sixth at the PSAC championships, Greenwald ultimately became the Griffins starter at 165 and finished with a 17-15 record.

“We kind of kept throwing these curveballs at him,” Tucker said. “He took it all in stride.”

This season, Greenwald took a bigger step up, moving up in weight class to 174. For someone who wrestled at 152 or 160 in high school, it represented quite a change in the type of wrestlers he faces. Anticipating matchups against bigger, stronger wrestlers, Greenwald said he began lifting weights in the offseason, something he didn't do in high school.

His diet also changed.

“Usually I have to watch my weight a little bit, but now I really don't have to at all,” he said. “I have a lot more energy to practice and get the most out of practices and just be able to eat. Studying in college is really hard, so that was one thing I was looking forward to because it's a lot harder to study when you're losing weight. It's definitely a lot nicer now.

“Probably my favorite thing to eat is lasagna. I can eat as much of that as I want now.”

Tucker said Greenwald's confidence continues to grow with each match, praising the sophomore's improvement in hand fighting. He said Greenwald also is strong in any wrestling position, be it top, bottom or neutral.

Seton Hill recently placed second at the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals, and Greenwald hopes he and the Griffins can continue riding that momentum for the rest of the season.

“I think it's just going out and trying to score as many points as I can and not come off the mat and regret anything or be upset with myself,” Greenwald said of his rest-of-season goals. “I'm trying to have fun and not put any pressure on myself. That way I can perform a lot better than I would. If I put pressure on myself, I don't perform as well.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.