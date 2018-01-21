Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Bowman helps St. Francis (Pa.) rule the pool

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 9:27 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Sabrina Bowman and St. Francis (Pa.) ruled the pool this weekend.

Bowman, a sophomore and St. Joseph graduate, won the 200-yard individual medley and helped a pair of winning relays as the Red Flash posted a dominant victory over Siena.

Bowman recorded a time of 2 minutes, 11.87 seconds in the 200 IM and led off the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Kentucky

Freshman Bailey Bonnett won the 100 and 200 breaststroke as the No. 14 Wildcats beat No. 10 Louisville in a rivalry meet Saturday. Bonnett earned a pair of NCAA “B” cuts with her times of 1:02.09 in the 100 breaststroke and 2:13.14 in the 200 breaststroke.

Youngstown State

Sophomore Paris Krug (Kiski Area) finished third in the 200-yard freestyle, fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 50 freestyle as the Penguins defeated IUPUI.

Women's basketball

Slippery Rock

Senior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks in The Rock's 74-52 loss to Edinboro. Senior Krista Pietropola (Plum) added seven rebounds and a block.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Maria Lawhorne (Plum) had a career-high nine rebounds in the Presidents' 79-41 win over Geneva. Lawhorne added five points, an assist and a steal.

Women's gymnastics

West Virginia

Senior Jordan Gillette (Highlands) scored a 9.7 on bars, 9.775 on beam and 9.8 on floor as the No. 18 Mountaineers split a tri-meet with George Washington and Towson.

Track and field

Akron

Redshirt freshman Dylan Hochbein (Freeport) placed third in the 60-meter hurdles as the Zips defeated Kent State in a dual meet. Redshirt freshman Brandon Hochbein (Freeport) took eighth in the 60 hurdles and eighth in the triple jump, and redshirt freshman Jace Roundtree (Kiski Area) took sixth in the 60 meters and 10th in the 60 hurdles.

Chatham

Freshmen Kelly Gay (Valley), Carlee Domke (Plum) and Cara DeGrano (Plum) made up three-quarters of the Cougars' 1,600-meter relay team, which placed ninth at Saturday's Carnegie Mellon Invitational in 4 minutes, 48.11 seconds.

Wrestling

Mercyhurst

Senior Dakota DesLauriers (Burrell) registered a major decision victory over Wheeling Jesuit's Peyton Geary at 184 pounds as the Lakers won, 27-15.

Pitt-Johnstown

Juniors Steve Edwards (Burrell) and Corey Falleroni (Burrell) and redshirt freshman Alex Delp (Kiski Area) earned victories as the Mountain Cats rolled to a 36-3 victory over Wheeling Jesuit.

Falleroni posted a 7-3 decision over Daniel Romero in the 149-pound bout. Edwards recorded a 16-0 technical fall of Justice Avery, and Delp had a 7-6 decision over Peyton Geary.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

