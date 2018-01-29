Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland campus clippings: Hempfield grad Maddie Holmberg wins pentathlon at Penn State

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Penn State's Maddie Holmberg, a Hempfield graduate, won the pentathlon at the Penn State National Indoor Championships.
St. Vincent softball player Shelby Noel (Latrobe) set the program single-season record for home runs with nine.
Junior Maddie Holmberg continues to show her versatility on the Penn State women's track and field team.

The Hempfield graduate won the pentathlon Friday at the Penn State National indoor championships.

She won the 60-meter hurdles (8.56 seconds), shot put (46 feet) and long jump (19-7 12), added a second-place finish in the 800 (2:14.46) and took fifth in the high jump (5-8), to total 4,133 points.

The shot put distance is a school record in the pentathlon.

Men's basketball

Holy Cross

Freshman guard Austin Butler (Latrobe) scored a career-high 28 points to pace the Crusaders (7-14, 4-6 Patriot League) to an 85-74 victory over Lafayette. Butler connected on 11 of 15 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman Cam Seigfreid (Penn-Trafford) scored a personal-best 23 points, making 8 of 14 shots from the field, but the Bobcats lost 74-59 to Mt. Aloysius.

He made 4 of 9 from behind the 3-point line.

Saint Vincent

Senior forward Tom Kromka tied a career high with 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a 74-67 victory over Geneva.

WOMen's basketball

IUP

Junior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg CC) had 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting, but the No. 6 Crimson Hawks (17-2, 12-2 PSAC) were upset at Mercyhurst, 66-61. Appleby made a 3-pointer with six seconds left, but the Lakers sealed the game at the foul line.

Seton Hill

Senior guard Jenna Kaufman erupted for a career-high 32 points to lead the Griffins (16-5, 11-4) past Clarion, 75-65. She scored 30 over the last three quarters.

wrestling

Bucknell

Senior 141-pounder Tyler Smith (Franklin Regional) improved to 12-0 on the season with a technical fall victory, but the Bison lost to Columbia, 22-17.

Pitt-Johnstown

Sophomore Chris Eddins (Greensburg Salem) defeated All-American Carmine Ciotti, 3-1, in overtime at 141 pounds, as the Mountain Lions recorded a 38-3 win over Gannon. Eddins is ranked fourth in his weight class.

Seton Hill

The Griffins went 4-0 at the Kutztown Duals to improve their season dual-match record to 11-2.

Men's volleyball

Penn State Altoona

Sophomore Tommy Kisick (Latrobe) was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Week after leading the Lions (6-3) to four 3-0 victories. He was named MVP and made the all-tournament team at the Misericordia Cougar Kickoff Classic.

He had 15 assists, four aces and two kills against Saint Elizabeth and added 21 assists, four digs and three blocks against Misericordia. A 12-assist match followed against Neumann, and he finished the event with 23 assists against Hiram.

Kisick had 50 assists in a recent loss to No. 13 Nazareth. He had 26 assists against John Jay and 20 more vs. York, both wins.

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Robert McMaster (Norwin) posted a career-high 21 digs, but the Lions lost 3-2 to St. John Fisher.

softball

Saint Vincent

Senior first baseman Shelby Noel (Latrobe) is one of 45 Division III players nationwide to be named a preseason All-American by Fastpitch News. Noel was a second-team selection and was one of only two Presidents' Athletic Conference players to make the list, joining Westminster senior pitcher Jazmyn Rohrer.

Noel is coming off a season in which she was named an all-Eastern College Conference South first-teamer and a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Central Region third-team pick. A three-year starter, she hit .458 with a school-record nine triples, 39 RBIs, eight home runs and 33 runs last season. She had 11 multi-hit games against PAC teams.

Her .925 slugging percentage broke coach Nicole Karr's school record from 2004.

Saint Vincent opens the season March 4 at The Spring Games in Clermont, Fla.

