Weekend College Top 10: Slippery Rock's Marcus Martin makes mark in Shrine Game

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Rock's Martin catches TD in East-West Shrine Game

Slippery Rock senior Marcus Martin (West Mifflin), the NCAA's all-time leader in sacks, showed his versatility when he caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett in Saturday's all-star game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Martin worked at fullback and on special teams in addition to defense during the week. He hopes to receive an invitation to the NFL Combine, which begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis.

2. Omogrosso helps Duquesne stay perfect in Atlantic 10

Junior Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) scored a career-best 28 points as the Dukes defeated George Mason, 71-64, on Sunday. She was named A-10 Player of the Week on Monday. Duquesne improved to 16-3 overall, 6-0 in the A-10 and 9-0 at home. Junior Kadri-Ann Lass had 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks. She needs three blocks to break the career school record.

3. La Roche men shoot way to seventh consecutive win

Junior Ray Quan Phifer hit 5 of 5 3-pointers and scored 19 points, junior Ryan Norkus (Seton LaSalle) had 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Redhawks routed Pitt-Bradford, 103-65, in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference on Saturday. La Roche (12-5, 9-1), which hit 14 of 25 3-pointers, is tied for first place with Penn State Behrend (14-3, 9-1). The Redhawks beat the Lions, 68-48, for their first conference loss Wednesday.

4. Milestone night for RMU men's hockey

The Colonials on Saturday played the 500th game in program history, tying Bentley, 3-3. Senior forward Brady Ferguson scored his 60th career goal, recorded his 150th career point and became the team's all-time assists leader with 90. He also moved to No. 2 on the all-time points list. Robert Morris, which defeated Bentley, 3-2, on Friday, is 10-12-2 overall and 9-7-2 in the Atlantic Hockey Conference.

5. Penn State wrestling earns pair of resounding wins

The No. 2 Nittany Lions (9-0, 5-0) stayed unbeaten by defeating Big Ten foes Maryland and Purdue by a combined score of 90-9. In Sunday's 47-3 victory over the Terrapins, Penn State recorded a season-best six pins, including falls by top-ranked sophomore Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) at 165 pounds and top-ranked junior Jason Nolf (Kittanning) at 157. In Friday's 43-6 triumph against the Boilermakers, Joseph won by technical fall, and Nolf recorded a pin.

6. Seton Hill women extend winning streak to six

The Griffins outscored Pitt-Johnstown, 23-5, in the second quarter en route to a 79-50 victory in the PSAC on Saturday. Senior Jenna Kaufman had 22 points and eight rebounds for Seton Hill (15-4, 10-3), and freshman Cheyenne Trest (Canon-McMillan) contributed 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

7. Duo shines for Point Park at Youngstown invitational

Junior Anna Shields and freshman Ana Benitez (Plum) qualified for the NAIA indoor track and field national championships with their performances at the YSU College Invitational on Friday. Shields placed fourth in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 12.23 seconds, which broke her school record and gave her the top NAIA indoor time in the event this season. She also holds the best NAIA times in the 1,000 meters and mile, qualifying for nationals in all three events. Benitez reached nationals after recording a school-record 38 feet, 2 inches in the triple jump.

8. Mercyhurst women upset No. 14 Cal (Pa.)

Freshman Emily Shopene scored 18 points, leading the Lakers past the Vulcans, 61-53, in the PSAC on Saturday. Senior Shatara Parsons had 19 points for Cal (16-3, 12-2), which shot 29 percent (18 of 62) from the floor, its worst mark in five seasons. The Vulcans were coming off a victory against previously unbeaten IUP. Mercyhurst improved to 7-11 overall and 5-7 in the league.

9. Pitt gymnasts earn record-setting victory

The Panthers defeated New Hampshire, 196.225-195.175, on Sunday, breaking the school record on bars and tying the record on beam. The team score also was third best in school history and the highest since 2004. Freshman Haley Brechwald won the all-around and floor and tied for first on bars, and senior Catie Conrad tied for first on bars and beam. Sophomore Alecia Petrikis won the vault for Pitt (1-1).

10. Westminster men start fast, edge Thiel

The Titans opened the game on a 16-0 run and held on for a 71-68 victory Saturday. Sophomore Cameron Kane-Johnson scored 21 points for Westminster (13-4, 7-3), which swept Thiel (5-10, 3-7) for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Thiel was within 70-68 with 1 minute, 36 seconds left but couldn't get any closer.

