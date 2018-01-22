Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill's Kaufman is PSAC player of week again

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Jenna Kaufman, Seton Hill
Seton Hill athletics
Jenna Kaufman, Seton Hill

Updated 2 hours ago

The Seton Hill women are playing some of their best basketball of the season, thanks in large part to the play of senior forward Jenna Kaufman.

And the rest of the conference is noticing.

Kaufman was named co-PSAC West Athlete of the Week for the second consecutive week after helping the Griffins push their winning streak to six.

She averaged 20 points and 11.5 rebounds in a pair of wins, including 18 points and 15 rebounds against Bloomsburg. She added 22 points and seven rebounds against Pitt-Johnstown, and tallied nine assists for the week.

Kaufman, from Demascus, Md., shared the honor with Ciara Rosten of Edinboro.

Kaufman leads the Griffins in scoring (17.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg).

Seton Hill moved up two spots, to No. 6, in the latest D2SIDA Atlantic Regional Poll. The Griffins (15-4) travel to take on No. 2 IUP (16-1), and junior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) on Wednesday night.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

