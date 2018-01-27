Penn Hills grad Jade Ely on rise at Cleveland State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After experiencing a year of NCAA Division I women's basketball, Cleveland State's Jade Ely has worked to become a consistent contributor.

Ely, a sophomore guard from Penn Hills, has started all 19 games for the Vikings (12-7, 4-4 in Horizon League play).

“We started off the season really good. We started off really good as a team,” Ely said. “Our defense got a lot better since last year. Offensively, we are moving the ball and working better together.”

Ely is averaging 7.8 points this season, fourth on the team. She also grabs 3.2 rebounds per game, fifth on the Vikings, and is tied with Olivia Voskuhl at 1.8 assists per game. Ely is second with 1.5 steals per game.

“I always go into a season hoping I will have an impact. This year, I started off playing really good with the team,” Ely said.

“Our chemistry is a lot better than it was last year. I was happy I was able to provide something for the team and have a role.”

Last season, Ely started 13 of the 28 games during her freshman season as she averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. The Vikings finished 14-16 (9-9).

Cleveland State, the sixth seed in last season's Horizon League tournament, lost to third-seeded Detroit Mercy, 70-56, in the second round.

“We want to go further in the tournament. We got knocked out in the second round last year,” Ely said.

“We want to beat the teams ranked higher than us just to prove that we are a lot better, and we are a contender for the championship.”

Last season, Ely was named to the Horizon League all-freshman team and earned Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors three times.

The Vikings have had the same starting lineup each game except a 66-52 loss to Youngstown State on Jan. 20.

Ely has been joined by junior forward Ashanti Abshaw (19.5 ppg), senior guard Khayla Livingston (14.9 ppg), Voskuhl (12.4 ppg) and senior forward Shadae Bosley (3.4 ppg).

“We have the same team from last year, and I think that really helped with our start this year,” Ely said. “This is the second year playing together, so we know each other's game a little more.”

Ely had her best game statistically when she finished with 17 points in 69-43 loss against then-No. 24 Green Bay on Jan. 13. She was 4 of 8 from the field and went 8 of 10 from the line.

The output tied the career-high 17 points Ely put up in a 64-56 win against Bowling Green last season. She also grabbed 10 rebounds against Bowling Green.

“I think that was my best game points-wise, but I still made a lot of mistakes on defense,” Ely said of the Green Bay contest.

“I feel like I didn't finish every layup that I wanted to, and I didn't make as many threes as I expected. I feel like there was a lot room for improvement. I need to perfect my game after that one.”

Ely believes she has made an adjustment to the speed of the collegiate game and hopes to add more wrinkles to her game during her time at Cleveland State.

“I think I learned how quick the game is, and I think I've adjusted well to the game. I hope I keep getting better every year,” Ely said.

“This year, I'm adding new parts to my game like defensively and being able to play majority of point guard this year.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.