District Colleges

Ex-Blackhawk star Dante Calabria lands 1st college head coaching job

Matt Grubba | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Dante Calabria
Keiser University
Dante Calabria

Updated 5 hours ago

Former Blackhawk star Dante Calabria had his interim title removed and is now the permanent head coach at NAIA Keiser University, the Florida school announced Thursday.

Calabria had been an assistant at Keiser but took over the program after the death in July of legendary coach Rollie Massimino. The longtime Villanova coach had led the program since its inception in 2006, when the school was known as Northwood University.

A member of North Carolina's 1993 NCAA championship team, Calabria had a long professional playing career overseas, primarily in Italy's Serie A. After his playing career, he spent time as the coach of Italian club Cus Jonico Taranto and at Montverde Academy (Fla.), and he also had a stint as an assistant with UNC-Wilmington.

Keiser is 14-6 this season and ranked 19th nationally in NAIA Division II.

Calabria's first college head coaching job further extends the coaching tree of longtime Blackhawk coach John Miller. Miller's sons, Sean and Archie, are both Blackhawk grads who lead high-profile NCAA Division I programs as the coaches at Arizona and Indiana, respectively.

