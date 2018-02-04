Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Fox Chapel grad Erin Mathias helps Duke drop Pitt

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Duke's Erin Mathias puts up a shot during a game against High Point on Nov. 16, 2017.
Duke athletics
Duke's Erin Mathias goes up for a shot during a game against High Point on Nov. 16, 2017.
The Duke women's basketball team traveled north to take on Pitt on Jan. 28.

For 2014 Fox Chapel graduate Erin Mathias, it was a sweet homecoming.

Mathias, a 6-foot-4 senior, had a big game as the 18th-ranked Blue Devils won 58-46 for the 900th win in program history.

She recorded her third career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds. She also had a block and a steal. She was 4 for 8 from the floor and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line.

She scored Duke's first two points 20 seconds into the game and quickly picked up a pair of assists. She started the second half by converting a three-point play and then blocked a shot at the other end. It was her 25th block of the season.

“I was looking forward to this game for a variety of reasons,” she said. “It's always good to come home and see my family and friends. I wanted to show my teammates what a great place that Pittsburgh is. I'm always telling them what an amazing city it is. I miss living here, but I still try to follow the Fox Chapel girls basketball team even though it's a whole new cast of players and coaches.”

Mathias has seen her playing time increase this season. After averaging 16 minutes a game as a junior, she is playing 28 minutes a game.

She has responded with a scoring average of nearly 10 points.She has 124 rebounds, 39 assists and 28 steals this season.

“I was patient as far as my playing time,” Mathias said. “There were some great players in front of me. I knew my time would come if I continued to work hard and improve. I've had a great four-year experience at Duke, and I know it was the right choice coming here.”

Mathias, a member of the National Honor Society as a junior and senior at Fox Chapel, is majoring in visual arts and media studies and is looking toward a career as a fashion designer.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

