District Colleges

Gannon to add women's wrestling program

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
The U.S.' Adeline Gray (left) wrestles Puerto Rico's Ana Gonzalez during a women's freestyle 75 kg semifinal wrestling match in the Pan Am Games in Mississauga, Ontario, Friday, July 17, 2015. Gray won the match, 12-0.
Gannon University will add women's wrestling for the 2018-19 season, making the school the first in Pennsylvania to offer the sport.

Only 38 other schools around the country sponsor women's wrestling, which will be Gannon's 22nd varsity sport.

The new team will roster around 20 wrestlers, who will compete during the winter months, like the men's season.

Women's wrestling is not yet an official NCAA sport but is working to achieve that status. The sport is governed by the Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association, with the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

“There are over 1,000 girls competing in high schools throughout Pennsylvania and bordering states and now, we have the first four-year intercollegiate wrestling program to accommodate this growing interest,” NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer said.

One key difference will be the style in which the women will compete. They will use freestyle rules, compared to folkstyle rules for the men. Freestyle is used at the Olympics.

Longtime Gannon men's coach Don Henry will oversee the program until a coach is hired for the women's team, which will offer scholarships.

“Adding women's wrestling will be a tremendous asset to the university and the region,” Henry said. “It is a great thing to promote wrestling here at Gannon and nationally. We have great facilities in place and outstanding academic programs. We will also be pioneers as the first women's program in Pennsylvania which we believe will spark others to add the sport.”

According to Gannon, the number of girls participating in high school wrestling has increased from 804 to 14,587 and the number of high schools that sponsor wrestling has grown from 8,559 to 10,629, since 1994.

Women's wrestling has been an Olympic sport since 2004.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

