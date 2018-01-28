Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Westmoreland County CC women's basketball hungry for more wins

William Whalen | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 7:39 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

It shouldn't be surprising coming from a school whose mascot is a Wolfpack, but when the Westmoreland County Community College women's basketball team huddles for its final pregame speech, the players have one thing on their minds: food.

“We say, ‘Don't mess up. Let's get the win and eat,' ” said Alyssa Kalp, a 2016 Mt. Pleasant grad. “We usually go to Subway or Panera Bread after.”

That's right. Food drives the Wolfpack (13-5, 3-0 Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference), and they're playing hungry.

WCCC's appetite began the moment the Wolfpack walked off the court after a lopsided loss to Montgomery County (Md.) Community College in last season's NJCAA Region XX semifinals.

“I was kind of mad,” Kalp said. “I fouled out of that game.”

The loss served as motivation for third-year coach Gene Brisbane's players. Four starters are back, and the Wolfpack are on track for another conference title and a run at regionals.

“Our goals are to win conference, win regions, then district, then on to the NJCAA national tourney,” Brisbane said. “But our main concern right now is to have a winning season, which we're on our way to doing.”

What Brisbane has accomplished in his short time at WCCC is impressive. At a level where players have only two years of eligibility, Brisbane said he isn't looking for numbers as much as he's looking for character. He's in search of a specific type of player who can play basketball and is unselfish.

“Since I started coaching college sports, the one thing I've noticed is that a lot of the success you have is based on recruiting,” Brisbane said. “We also want to get somebody that we feel is a good person.”

Brisbane has been able to restock his shelves with players who know how to win.

When he brought together the 2017-18 team, he wasn't sure what to expect. He got a good feeling in early December when the Wolfpack beat Anne Arundel Community College, 78-64, and came back a few days later to defeat Prince George's Community College, 64-47. Both opponents had beaten WCCC in recent years, so Brisbane knew this team might be special.

“You can't say whether you're a good team or not until you beat a good team,” Brisbane said. “Not until then can you ask yourself if we're good team, too.”

The next question is, can the Wolfpack be great?

WCCC has five players averaging double figures in scoring, with sophomore Kylie Surike leading the way at 15.4. She also is shooting 50 percent on 3-pointers, third in NJCAA. Sophomore transfer Mikala Misleany ranks ninth in NJCAA with 13.4 rebounds per game and also has 11 double doubles.

The younger players have made a big difference, as well. Freshman Hannah Hempfield (Mt. Pleasant) ranks first in the NJCAA with 8.4 assists per game and has posted back-to-back triple-doubles this season. Kalp is averaging 10 points.

“Hannah Hempfield coming in as a freshman and playing the point is not a real easy thing to do,” Brisbane said. “I don't now if you expect a freshman to come in and make an impact like that right away.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.