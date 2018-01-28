Westmoreland County CC women's basketball hungry for more wins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It shouldn't be surprising coming from a school whose mascot is a Wolfpack, but when the Westmoreland County Community College women's basketball team huddles for its final pregame speech, the players have one thing on their minds: food.

“We say, ‘Don't mess up. Let's get the win and eat,' ” said Alyssa Kalp, a 2016 Mt. Pleasant grad. “We usually go to Subway or Panera Bread after.”

That's right. Food drives the Wolfpack (13-5, 3-0 Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference), and they're playing hungry.

WCCC's appetite began the moment the Wolfpack walked off the court after a lopsided loss to Montgomery County (Md.) Community College in last season's NJCAA Region XX semifinals.

“I was kind of mad,” Kalp said. “I fouled out of that game.”

The loss served as motivation for third-year coach Gene Brisbane's players. Four starters are back, and the Wolfpack are on track for another conference title and a run at regionals.

“Our goals are to win conference, win regions, then district, then on to the NJCAA national tourney,” Brisbane said. “But our main concern right now is to have a winning season, which we're on our way to doing.”

What Brisbane has accomplished in his short time at WCCC is impressive. At a level where players have only two years of eligibility, Brisbane said he isn't looking for numbers as much as he's looking for character. He's in search of a specific type of player who can play basketball and is unselfish.

“Since I started coaching college sports, the one thing I've noticed is that a lot of the success you have is based on recruiting,” Brisbane said. “We also want to get somebody that we feel is a good person.”

Brisbane has been able to restock his shelves with players who know how to win.

When he brought together the 2017-18 team, he wasn't sure what to expect. He got a good feeling in early December when the Wolfpack beat Anne Arundel Community College, 78-64, and came back a few days later to defeat Prince George's Community College, 64-47. Both opponents had beaten WCCC in recent years, so Brisbane knew this team might be special.

“You can't say whether you're a good team or not until you beat a good team,” Brisbane said. “Not until then can you ask yourself if we're good team, too.”

The next question is, can the Wolfpack be great?

WCCC has five players averaging double figures in scoring, with sophomore Kylie Surike leading the way at 15.4. She also is shooting 50 percent on 3-pointers, third in NJCAA. Sophomore transfer Mikala Misleany ranks ninth in NJCAA with 13.4 rebounds per game and also has 11 double doubles.

The younger players have made a big difference, as well. Freshman Hannah Hempfield (Mt. Pleasant) ranks first in the NJCAA with 8.4 assists per game and has posted back-to-back triple-doubles this season. Kalp is averaging 10 points.

“Hannah Hempfield coming in as a freshman and playing the point is not a real easy thing to do,” Brisbane said. “I don't now if you expect a freshman to come in and make an impact like that right away.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.