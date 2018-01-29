WPIAL alum Q&A with Carlow's Charlie Scharbo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Starting a college athletic team from scratch is a daunting task, but that's what Carlow men's basketball faced for the 2014-15 season. Four years later, the Celtics have made significant strides, and senior Charlie Scharbo has been instrumental in the success of the program.

Scharbo, who also excelled in high school at Thomas Jefferson, is this week's feature athlete for the WPIAL alum Q&A.

Surprisingly, Scharbo played sparingly for Thomas Jefferson until late in his junior year. Down the stretch of that 2012-13 campaign, however, Scharbo played an important role as the Jaguars achieved a perfect mark in section play, and a 17-8 overall record. The Jaguars defeated Laurel Highlands in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs, but fell to Montour in the quarterfinals, and were also bounced in the first round of the state playoffs.

Scharbo improved his game significantly heading into his senior campaign, and it showed on the floor. Scharbo guided Thomas Jefferson to a mark of 11-1 in section play, and 23-4 overall, establishing a new program record for wins in a season. Thomas Jefferson defeated West Allegheny and Blackhawk in the postseason, before falling to Central Valley in the Class AAA semifinals. The Jaguars once again made the state playoffs, defeating Erie East in the first round, but falling again to Central Valley in the second round.

Scharbo, who averaged 16.9 points and 10 rebounds, was named the Daily News Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Following his graduation, Scharbo joined the upstart Carlow men's program, and was one of the top players as a 6-foot-4 freshman forward. He averaged 11.4 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds, as well as 27 assists, 21 steals, and 17 blocks, which also led the Celtics. The Celtics finished just 2-22 overall, though, going winless in the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

In 2015-16, Scharbo increased his production in nearly every category, as he netted 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and he also added 39 assists, 25 steals and 14 blocks. Carlow improved slightly, as the Celtics won six games, including their first conference tilt.

Last year, Scharbo became the top scorer and rebounder for the Celtics, averaging 17 points and 8.3 rebounds. He also led the team in blocks, with 35, and he contributed 63 assists and 36 steals. Carlow won just four games, but the Celtics did capture three victories in the renamed River States Conference.

Now a senior, Scharbo is critical in the success of the Celtics' best season. In his 18 games, he's averaging a team-leading 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds, as well as 57 assists, 25 blocks and 17 steals. Carlow has won four conference games, and is third in the East Division.

Charlie took time from his schedule to answer questions about the growth of the Celtics' program, his favorite college course, and a little-known fact regarding his singing.

You have averaged double-figures in points in each of your four seasons at Carlow. How have you been so successful as a scorer?

Consistency and having the right mentality are the most important things. I try to stay in attack mode on offense every game.

What is the most underrated or underappreciated part of your game?

Blocking shots.

In which areas do you still want to improve as a player?

My perimeter shooting and foul shooting I could definitely improve, because they're inconsistent.

As a senior, how has your role as a leader of the team evolved?

Being more vocal with my teammates, and using my experience to help them.

Your team's roster is comprised primarily of former WPIAL players. Did you have strong relationships with any of your teammates prior to Carlow?

Cameron Sarber — I went to high school with him. But he was the only kid I really knew.

You were part of the inaugural season for the men's team in 2014-15. How has the program grown from then until now?

I think we have become more established as a program. It has been a learning experience for both the coaches and players. Each year has been a steady improvement with conference wins.

What led to your decision to attend Carlow?

The location, being in Oakland.

What is your major and ideal future profession?

Business management and human resource management. I'm hoping to become a medical sales rep.

What has been the most enjoyable class you've taken in college?

My internship course, because I was able to make some strong connections with other people.

At Thomas Jefferson, you barely played varsity basketball until your senior season. What was the key to your perseverance?

Working hard, staying patient and waiting for my opportunity.

What was your fondest high school memory?

Winning the Disney tournament my senior season.

If you could play 1-on-1 against anyone, past or present, who would you choose?

Larry Bird.

What is your favorite sports movie?

“Hoosiers.”

If you woke up tomorrow as a millionaire, what is the first thing you'd purchase?

A beach house for my mom.

What is a hidden talent you possess, or a little-known fact about you?

“Ice Ice Baby” is my go-to karaoke song.

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.