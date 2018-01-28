Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: PSNK star Dorian Broadwater eclipses 1,000 points

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dorian Broadwater reached a career milestone last week, as the Penn State New Kensington guard eclipsed 1,000 career points during the Lions' Penn State University Athletic Conference loss to Penn State Beaver.

Broadwater, a senior guard and Steel Valley graduate, scored 27 points in the game and leads PSNK (4-12, 2-9) with 23 points per game.

Freshman Mitchell Kuczynski (St. Joseph) is averaging 4.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Lions.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Mitch DeZort (Highlands) had a career day in a loss Saturday against Grove City. He scored a career-high 13 points, added four rebounds and led the team with two steals.

Women's basketball

Allegheny

Freshman Brooke Smith (Burrell) had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists, including some key baskets in the second half, but the Gators lost 75-66 to Hiram.

Saint Vincent

Sophomore Kayla Slovenec (Fox Chapel) scored 10 points as the Bearcats rolled to an 89-36 win Saturday over Geneva.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Junior Courtney Zezza (Plum) had 12 points, three rebounds and three blocks in an 87-59 win over Central Connecticut State.

Women's gymnastics

West Virginia

Senior Jordan Gillette (Highlands) tied a career-best mark with a 9.875 on floor as the Mountaineers swept a tri-meet with UC Davis and Illinois-Chicago. Gillette also led the team with a 9.775 on beam and added a 9.7 on bars.

Women's swimming

Chatham

Freshman Mallory Marzolf (Deer Lakes) earned PAC Rookie of the Week honors for the third time this season after she won three events in a meet at Saint Vincent, setting a school record in the 50 freestyle.

Track and field

Allegheny

Freshman Liz Debich (Kiski Area) won her first indoor track and field event at Saturday's College of Wooster Fighting Scott Indoor Invitational, taking first in the shot put with a throw of 11.45 meters. Freshman Claire Morrison (Deer Lakes) placed third in the mile with a time of 5 minutes, 36.05 seconds.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Jack Ryan (Burrell) placed in a pair of events at the Dr. William Taraschke Classic at Baldwin Wallace. Ryan took fourth in the 55-meter dash in 6.84 seconds and the 200 dash in 24.60.

Wrestling

Mercyhurst

Senior Dakota DesLauriers (Burrell) posted a 10-4 decision as the Lakers (9-0) defeated No. 16 West Liberty in a nonsection match.

Pitt-Johnstown

Juniors Steve Edwards (Burrell) and Corey Falleroni (Burrell) each picked up decisive victories as the Mountain Cats pounded Gannon, 38-3. Falleroni won by a 12-2 major decision over George McGuire at 149 pounds, and Edwards pinned Jake Stratton in 2:07.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer.