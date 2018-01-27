Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Waynesburg's Addy Knetzer breaks rebound record in victory

Michael Love
Michael Love | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
Addy Knetzer, Waynesburg
Dave Miller | ADM Photography
Addy Knetzer, Waynesburg

Updated 10 hours ago

Chartiers-Houston graduate Addy Knetzer, a senior forward for Waynesburg, made history Saturday as she became the program's all-time leading rebounder.

She had a team-leading 19 points and nine rebounds as the Yellowjackets topped Thiel, 84-66, in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

Knetzer has 971 rebounds for her career. She also moved into second place on the all-time Waynesburg scoring list with 1,482 points.

For the season, she leads the team in scoring (16.5 per game) and rebounding (9.3).

Knetzer is a two-time All-PAC performer. She earned first-team honors as a junior and was named to the second team two years ago. She also was an ECAC first-team All-South Region All-Star after the 2016-17 campaign.

Waynesburg sophomore Erin Joyce (Bishop Canevin) started for the first time this season and scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers.

Senior Mackenna Drazich (Avella) and freshman Andrea Orlosky (West Shamokin) scored 10 points each, as six Waynesburg players scored in double figures.

Waynesburg's victory snapped a three-game losing streak. The Yellowjackets are 11-8 overall and 7-5 in the conference and will host PAC foe St. Vincent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

