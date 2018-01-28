Seton Hill lacrosse standout Craig on national watch list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill junior Brett Craig is up for the country's most prestigious award in Division II college lacrosse.

Craig is on the watch list for the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division II Player of the Year, presented to the top player in the nation.

This is the first year the USILA has released a watched list in Division II.

Craig, a long-stick midfielder from Calgary, Alberta, also was named a preseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse Magazine. He was a USILA third-team All-American and a Great Midwest Athletic Conference first-team selection last season.

He led the Griffins in 22 caused turnovers, to go with two goals, three assists and a team-leading 62 ground balls.

Watch list updates will come out March 12 and April 16 and three finalists will be announced on May 7.

The winner will be announced May 25 at Gillette Stadium at a reception dinner.

Last year's player of the year was Kevin Reisman of Limestone.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.