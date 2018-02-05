Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Westmoreland campus clippings: Tyler Balega transferring to IUP

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Derry’s Tyler Balega rushes against Central Valley during the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Derry. Derry won 33-20.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Derry’s Tyler Balega rushes against Central Valley during the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Derry. Derry won 33-20.

Updated 10 hours ago

Former all-state football player Tyler Balega (Derry) is leaving Seton Hill for IUP.

Balega, a standout running back, said the move is academically motivated. But he played sparingly last season at Seton Hill, catching three passes out of the backfield and also seeing time on special teams.

He said he will work out with IUP in the spring and was told he has a spot on the team.

It will be quite a paradox of programs for Balega: Seton Hill went 0-11 last season and allowed 54.3 points per game. IUP finished 13-1, won the PSAC and reached the NCAA Division II semifinals.

The move will be a new start and an opportunity to play at a nationally ranked program.

“Yes, a little of both. I'm excited,” Balega said. “For now, I'd just like to break into the rotation at running back and make some noise. Then we'll see what happens.”

Balega ran for 1,726 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior at Derry.

Men's basketball

Long Island Brooklyn

Sophomore guard Julian Batts (Jeannette) scored a career-high 27 points and missed a school record by one 3-pointer in the Blackbirds' 84-71 win over Bryant. Batts made 7 of 13 from 3-point range (9 of 16 shots for the game) and also pulled down nine rebounds and added two steals.

Washington & Jefferson

Sophomore Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) scored 11 points and made three 3-pointers, his eighth game this season with three or more 3s.

Women's basketball

Pitt

Sophomore guard Alayna Gribble (Norwin) scored a team-high 13 points and hit three 3-pointers to pace Pitt in a 66-59 loss to Florida State.

Point Park

Freshman Michelle Burns (Hempfield) shined on senior day, scoring 25 points to pace the Pioneers to a 78-47 win over Ohio Christian. Senior Baylee Buleca (Franklin Regional) chipped in seven points and six rebounds. Burns hit four 3-pointers and shot 9 for 18 from the field.

Saint Vincent

Grad student Mara Benvenuti finished off a three-point play with 2.3 seconds remaining to give the Bearcats a 70-67 win over Grove City. Jenna Lafko scored a career-high 17 points, and Babette Sanmartin added 14 points and 11 rebounds. SVC (14-7, 11-3) has won five in a row.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior guard Taley Dunaway (Latrobe) scored 10 of her career-high 16 points during a 22-0, third-quarter run as the Presidents downed Chatham, 84-49. Dunaway was 6 of 9 from the field and made four 3-pointers. W&J is 18-3 (12-2 PAC) and is 30-0 all-time against Chatham.

Wrestling

Bucknell

Senior 141-pounder Tyler Smith (Franklin Regional) picked up his 100th career victory when he blanked Jack Mutchnik of American, 4-0, on Sunday. Smith is ranked No. 15 in his weight class. He is the 10th wrestler in program history to reach the 100-win milestone.

Iowa

Freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional), ranked No. 3 in the country at 125 pounds, scored a technical fall (16-0) over Minnesota's Ethan Lizik, who came in ranked No. 6.

Sophomore 157-pounder Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional) picked up a major decision against Minnesota. Kemerer is ranked No. 2 in his weight class.

Ohio State

Sophomore Luke Pletcher (Latrobe) remained unbeaten, but the No. 1 Buckeyes were clipped by No. 2 Penn State, 19-18, in a much-anticipated Big Ten clash Saturday night that drew a season-high 6,699 to Penn State's Rec Hall. Pletcher moved to 22-0 with a 5-4 win over Corey Keener at 133 pounds.

Seton Hill

The Griffins broke a school record with their 13th dual-match win Sunday, 29-12, over West Liberty.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me