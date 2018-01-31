Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Seton Hill's Brett Craig up for award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill junior long-stick midfielder Brett Craig is up for the country's most prestigious award in Division II college lacrosse.

Craig is on the watch list for the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division II Player of the Year, presented to the top player in the nation.

This is the first year the USILA has released a watch list in Division II.

Craig, from Calgary, Alberta, also was named a preseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse Magazine. He was a USILA third-team All-American and a Great Midwest Athletic Conference first-team selection last season.

He led the Griffins in 22 caused turnovers, to go with two goals, three assists and a team-leading 62 ground balls.

Watch list updates come out March 12 and April 16, and three finalists will be announced May 7.

The winner will be announced May 25 at Gillette Stadium at a reception dinner.

Last year's player of the year was Kevin Reisman of Limestone.

Men's basketball

Saint Vincent

Freshman Kyle Evans averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.0 steals in a pair of wins to earn PAC Rookie of the Week honors. Evans scored a career-high 17 points and added six rebounds and five assists in a 74-67 win over Geneva.

Seton Hill

Redshirt senior Spencer Casson became the first player in the PSAC this season to record a triple-double as he put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 77-68 win over Clarion.

woMen's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) broke the school single-game record for 3-pointers, with seven, in a 78-76 win over D'Youville. She scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Oddis added 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 65-48 loss to Mt. Aloysius. She is averaging 19.8 points and 10.8 rebounds.

wrestling

Iowa

Freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional), ranked No. 3 in the country at 125 pounds, toppled another highly ranked opponent as he beat No. 9 Drew Mattin by technical fall, 15-0 (3 minutes, 21 seconds), in No. 4 Iowa's 19-14 loss to No. 7 Michigan.

woMen's swimming

Cal (Pa.)

Sophomore Madison Nestor (Yough) finished 21st in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.82) at the Western Pennsylvania Invitational. Teammate Karley Owens (Latrobe), a sophomore, was 15th in the 200 backstroke (2:13.71).

Saint Vincent

The Bearcats 200 medley relay team of Sarah Sheldon, Kelly Kramer, Maddie Bartrug and Ciara Lewis broke a pool record with a time of 1:51.99 in a 182-112 win at Westminster. Freshman Marion D'Aurora won the 1,000 freestyle in 11:09.69, and also won the 100 and 200 freestyles.

Kramer won three individual events, adding the 100 and 200 breaststrokes and the 200 individual medley.

Sheldon won the 100 and 200 backstrokes, and Bartrug won the 200 freestyle.

Kramer was named PAC Swimmer of the Week.

Men's swimming

Penn State Behrend

Junior Mark Patterson (Norwin) and sophomore Noah Babik (Penn-Trafford) teamed up to help the 200 relay post a victory in the Lions' 150-75 win over Penn State Altoona (1:42.86). Patterson also won the 200 freestyle (1:51.30), and freshman Cole Dombrosky (Mt. Pleasant) took home the 200 backstroke in 2:11.13.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Zach Baum (Derry) won the 100 butterfly in a pool-record time of 51.16 seconds, and also took the 200 butterfly (2:01.07), in SVC's 185-109 loss to Westminster. Baum was named PAC Rookie of the Week.

woMen's indoor track and field

Slippery Rock

Senior Courtney McQuaide (Greensburg Salem) won the pole vault title at the Youngstown State Invitational. Her mark of 12 feet, 6 inches is tops in the PSAC and ranks sixth in the nation in Division II.

Washington & Jefferson

Sophomore Ally Leasure (Hempfield) finished tied for second in the long jump (15 feet, 1 1⁄ 2 inches) at the Dr. William Taraschke Classic at Baldwin Wallace.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.