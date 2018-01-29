Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Saint Vincent swimmers Baum, Kramer honored by PAC

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Derry's Zach Baum reacts after his 100-yard butterfly during the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016 at Derry Area High School.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Derry's Zach Baum reacts after his 100-yard butterfly during the WCCA swimming championship on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016 at Derry Area High School.

After successful meets Saturday at Westminster, Saint Vincent picked up a pair of weekly honors from the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

Freshman Zach Baum, a Derry graduate, was named PAC Rookie of the Week. He won the 100-yard butterfly in a pool-record time of 51.16 seconds, and also took the 200-yard butterfly (2:01.07), in SVC's 185-109 loss to Westminster.

He also swam the first leg of the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:27.80).

Bearcats senior Kelly Kramer was named PAC Women's Swimmer of the Week after recording three victories, in the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes, and the 200 individual medley. She also helped the 200 medley relay team — along with Sarah Sheldon, Maddie Bartug and Ciara Lewis — break the pool record with a time of 1:51.99 in the 182-112 win.

Kramer is a Bethel Park graduate.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

