Saint Vincent swimmers Baum, Kramer honored by PAC
After successful meets Saturday at Westminster, Saint Vincent picked up a pair of weekly honors from the Presidents' Athletic Conference.
Freshman Zach Baum, a Derry graduate, was named PAC Rookie of the Week. He won the 100-yard butterfly in a pool-record time of 51.16 seconds, and also took the 200-yard butterfly (2:01.07), in SVC's 185-109 loss to Westminster.
He also swam the first leg of the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:27.80).
Bearcats senior Kelly Kramer was named PAC Women's Swimmer of the Week after recording three victories, in the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes, and the 200 individual medley. She also helped the 200 medley relay team — along with Sarah Sheldon, Maddie Bartug and Ciara Lewis — break the pool record with a time of 1:51.99 in the 182-112 win.
Kramer is a Bethel Park graduate.
