ECAC names Washington & Jefferson Division III Team of the Year
Updated 20 hours ago
A season that began with 11 consecutive victories ended with Washington & Jefferson getting named the 2017 Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III Football Team of the Year.
W&J won their record 25th Presidents' Athletic Conference championship this season and appeared in the NCAA playoffs for the 25th time, the second-most in history. The Presidents beat Johns Hopkins in the first round before falling to Frostburg State.
The ECAC recognition was just the latest for W&J: 15 players made the All-PAC team, while coach Mike Sirianni set the program's career wins mark wand was named Coach of the Year in the PAC, NCAA Region 2 and the ECAC. Wide receiver Jesse Zubik (Avonworth) and cornerback O'Shea Anderson both earned All-American honors.
The ECAC will recognize W&J along with its other award winners at the conference's awards banquet Feb. 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.