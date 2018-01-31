Derry grad Tyler Balega transferring to IUP

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the area's top prep running backs in recent years will try to make an impact in a different backfield.

Tyler Balega is switching colleges.

The former Derry all-state back is leaving Seton Hill for IUP.

Balega said the move is academically motivated. But the 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman played sparingly this season at Seton Hill, catching three receptions out of the backfield and seeing time on special teams.

He said he will work out with IUP in the spring and was told he has a spot on the team.

It will be quite a paradox of programs for Balega: Seton Hill went 0-11 last season and allowed 54.3 points per game, while IUP finished 13-1, won the PSAC and reached the NCAA Division II semifinals.

The move for Balega will be a new start and an opportunity to play at a nationally ranked program.

“Yes, a little of both. I'm excited,” Balega said. “For now, I'd just like to break into the rotation at running back and make some noise. Then we'll see what happens.”

Balega ran for 1,726 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior at Derry.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.