Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Derry grad Tyler Balega transferring to IUP

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Derry’s Tyler Balega rushes against Central Valley during the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Derry. Derry won 33-20.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Derry’s Tyler Balega rushes against Central Valley during the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Derry. Derry won 33-20.

One of the area's top prep running backs in recent years will try to make an impact in a different backfield.

Tyler Balega is switching colleges.

The former Derry all-state back is leaving Seton Hill for IUP.

Balega said the move is academically motivated. But the 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman played sparingly this season at Seton Hill, catching three receptions out of the backfield and seeing time on special teams.

He said he will work out with IUP in the spring and was told he has a spot on the team.

It will be quite a paradox of programs for Balega: Seton Hill went 0-11 last season and allowed 54.3 points per game, while IUP finished 13-1, won the PSAC and reached the NCAA Division II semifinals.

The move for Balega will be a new start and an opportunity to play at a nationally ranked program.

“Yes, a little of both. I'm excited,” Balega said. “For now, I'd just like to break into the rotation at running back and make some noise. Then we'll see what happens.”

Balega ran for 1,726 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior at Derry.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me