Baldwin's Duchon loving every minute at Thiel

Taylor Duchon has been a great fit for the Thiel women's basketball program.

And vice versa.

“If I had to go back to my senior year of high school and do the college selection process all over again, I would make the same decision,” said Duchon, a Baldwin graduate. “This school is more than just a college to me. It is my home and family. I have met some of the greatest people here and have made lifelong friends.

“Thiel College has prepared me for the future, and I am truly thankful and appreciative of everything this school has done for me. It has truly been a blessing these past four years.”

Duchon, a 5-foot-11 senior forward at Thiel, considered going to Mount Union before signing with the Tomcats.

“When I finished high school, I visited Thiel College with my mom and as soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home,” Duchon said. “My decision came down to financial aid, and I had to make the best decision for me, which was Thiel College. I have loved every moment at Thiel and with the basketball team.

“My head coach, Rob Clune, has taught me more than I could have ever asked for. He has taught me to be a strong player on the court and a confident person off of the court. He has always pushed me to be the best I could be. My teammates also encourage me daily to follow my dreams, and they help with everything I do.”

And what the 22-year-old Duchon has done has been impressive, although her hoops career has been hampered by injuries.

She is majoring in business administration/marketing and advertising with a minor in coaching. She has a 3.3 GPA and is planning to attend graduate school as an assistant to coach women's basketball.

“It has always been a passion of mine to coach and continue being involved in a game that I love,” said Duchon, a four-year player for the Tomcats, who compete in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

Duchon is averaging 12.3 points this season and also ranks among the team leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, rebounding average and blocked shots.

“I had shoulder surgery heading into my senior year of high school,” Duchon said. “I had a concussion my freshman year of college, and I broke my hand my senior year. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned for my senior year, but I believe my fellow teammates grew as individuals and as a unit on the court.

“It also brought us closer as a team since we had to face adversity on a daily basis. It was not the easiest season, but I truly believe we all grew as strong women on and off of the court, learning many life lessons.”

Duchon broke her hand, which required surgery, Nov. 29 at Thomas More. Coincidentally, her first game back was Jan. 24 at home against Thomas More.

In her third game back in the lineup, Duchon connected for a career-best 27 points in a 71-55 conference loss at Geneva. She hit on 12 of 19 shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers, and also had five rebounds and a block.

“At Geneva, it was my goal to just play as hard as I could and try to get back in my comfort zone,” Duchon said. “I have been trying to get over the fear of hurting my hand, but I needed a game to just forget about it and play with everything I had again.”

Duchon is the tallest player on the Tomcats team, which started 3-3 this season but has had a rough time in conference play. She also was a member of the Thiel women's golf team for two years.

“I got interested in golf because some of my fellow teammates that graduated (Alyssa Mondl and Erin DiFalco) were on the team,” Duchon said. “It was something I picked up for fun, but I ended up loving the game. I did not continue playing my senior year because I really wanted to focus on academics and basketball.”

Duchon began playing basketball at age 12. She was a four-year letter winner at Baldwin, helping spark the Highlanders to four WPIAL playoff appearances and a 59-35 overall record, setting the stage for her (distinguished) career at Thiel.

“My favorite memories from Baldwin High School are the lessons that I learned over those four years,” Duchon said. “I look back on my high school basketball career, and I remember all of the work and hours we put in and I can apply that to my future. Over my four years in high school and my four years in college, I have learned and developed so much as a player and a person.

“My favorite class in high school was algebra because I really enjoyed math, and my teacher was actually my basketball coach at that time, as well. My favorite course in college was medical terminology. I decided to take that as a random class, and I really enjoyed it. I truly learned a lot that I apply on a daily basis.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.