St. Joseph grad Bowman earns NEC honors at St. Francis (Pa.)
Updated 14 hours ago
Sabrina Bowman continues to excel in the pool for the St. Francis (Pa.) women's swim team.
The Red Flash sophomore, a St. Joseph High School graduate, has earned Northeast Conference Swimmer of the Week honors.
She placed second in a 26-swimmer field in the 100 butterfly (57.05 seconds) and ninth out of 27 in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.47) this past weekend at the Western PA Invitational.
Bowman's 100 butterfly time is the fourth-best in the conference this season, and her time in the 100 breaststroke is the third-fastest for St. Francis this season and ninth-best in program history.
The Western PA Invite included swimmers from Pitt, as well as Clarion, Duquesne and Carnegie Mellon.
The Red Flash will next compete at the NEC Championships from Feb. 21 to 24.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.