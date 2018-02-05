A-K Valley campus clippings: Burrell grad Kelsey Oddis sets UPG mark

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kelsey Oddis' standout senior season at Pitt-Greensburg now includes a broken record.

The Burrell graduate set a school record by hitting seven 3-pointers in a 78-76 overtime victory over D'Youville late last month.

Oddis finished the game with 32 points and 11 rebounds, then followed that by scoring 20 points and pulling down 12 rebounds in a 62-57 win over Penn State Behrend.

For the season, Oddis is averaging 19.8 points per game, which would be the highest mark in school history if she can sustain it through the end of the season.

She also is pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game.

Women's swimming

St. Francis (Pa.)

Sophomore Sabrina Bowman (St. Joseph) was named Northeast Conference Swimmer of the Week after finishing second in the 100-yard butterfly and ninth in the 100 breaststroke at the Western PA Invite in late January.

Men's volleyball

George Mason

Redshirt freshman Jack Reese (Fox Chapel) leads the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association with an average of 1.19 blocks per set. He has a team-high 38 blocks on the season and was named EIVA Defensive Player of the Week in late January. Reese also has 51 kills.

Wrestling

Mercyhurst

Senior Dakota DesLauriers (Burrell) picked up a pair of bonus-point victories for the Lakers as they swept matches over Seton Hill and Shippensburg. DesLauriers recorded a pin of Seton Hill's Thomas McChesney in a 30-16 victory, then picked up a major decision over Shippensburg's Alexi Castro in a 37-3 win.

Sophomore Jake Robb (Armstrong) won a 3-1 decision over Shippensburg's Derek Berberick in the heavyweight match. Robb ranks ninth among Division II wrestlers with seven pins.

Pitt-Johnstown

Juniors Steve Edwards (Burrell) and Corey Falleroni (Burrell) got pins in the Mountain Cats' 34-11 win over Millersville. Falleroni took down Shawn Jones in the 149-pound bout, and Edwards added a pin of Kyle Narber at 174 pounds.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Damon Greenwald (Burrell) won all three of his dual matches in bonus-point fashion last week. The 174-pounder began with a major decision over Pitt-Johnstown's Nick Konyk in a 30-16 loss, added a pin of East Stroudsburg's Dillon Warner in a 36-11 victory and finished with a major decision over West Liberty's Chance Morgan in a 29-12 win.