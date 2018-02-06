Campus clippings: Seton Hill softball earns preseason nod in PSAC West

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time in program history, the Seton Hill softball team was voted the favorite in the PSAC West in a preseason coaches poll. The Griffins bring back two all-conference players in senior outfielder Paige Hertzog (Mt. Pleasant) and senior infielder Ashley Perillo (Latrobe).

Seton Hill opens the season Feb. 17 at Virginia State.

Men's indoor track

Penn State Behrend

Freshman brothers Josh Coleman (Norwin) and Nick Coleman (Norwin) both placed in the top 15 in the 200-meter dash at the Jim Wuske Invitational at Mount Union. Josh was seventh (54.43 seconds) and Nick, 12th (56.84).

Saint Vincent

Senior Laurence Jaross took third in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, .95 seconds at Denison's Bob Shannon Invitational.

Seton Hill

Junior Dontay Jacobs was named PSAC Track and Field Athlete of the Week after winning the 400-meter dash and contributing to a victory in the 1,600-meter relay at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational.

He won the 400 in 48.51 seconds. His PSAC-leading time in that event is 48.05, which came earlier in the season at the YSU Collegiate Invitational.

Women's indoor track

Saint Vincent

Senior Maggie Czapski ran a school-record time of 10:53.92 seconds in the 3,000-meter run to finish second at the Bob Shannon Invitational at Denison.

The Bearcats' distance-medley relay of sophomore Jessica Brinker, sophomore Kelsie Linden, senior Rachel Glatt and Czapski finished second in 13:23.62.

Washington & Jefferson

Sophomore Ally Leasure (Hempfield) finished seventh in the long jump (14 feet, 1 1⁄ 4 inches) and triple jump (30-5- 1⁄ 2 ) at the Bob Shannon Invitational at Denison.

Men's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Junior Kyle Bondi had 21 points and five rebounds in a 79-73 loss to Valley Forge, then went for 13 points and eight rebounds and two steals in a 68-57 loss to Penn State Behrend.

Women's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman Maddy Coddington (Greensburg Central Catholic) had a career-high 13 points and nine assists, and senior guard Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) had 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 62-57 win over Penn State Behrend.

Men's swimming

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Noah Babik (Penn-Trafford) won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:17.18, and junior Mark Patterson (Norwin) helped the 200-yard freestyle relay finish a match-clinching second in a 142-138 win over Saint Vincent. Patterson also won the 200 backstroke and took second in the 200 freestyle.

In a 151-118 win over Malone, Patterson had four wins: 200 free, 500 free, and 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Zach Baum (Derry) was named ECAC Division III South Rookie of the Week.

Women's swimming

Cal (Pa.)

Sophomore Madison Nestor (Yough) swam a leg of the third-place 200-yard medley relay at the Pidgeon Memorial Invitational at IUP.

Grove City

Sophomore Daneille Ledyard (Hempfield) was part of the winning 200 free relay (1:44.12) in a 163-137 win at Westminster.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Marion D'Aurora was named ECAC Division III South Rookie of the Week. She has helped the Bearcats to a 7-1 record, after they went unbeaten in conference for the first time in school history.

Teammate Maddie Bartrug, a junior, broke the school record in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:00.99 in Saturday's 156-88 over Penn State Behrend.

Men's volleyball

Penn State Behrend

Junior Robert McMaster (Norwin) posted a match-high 14 digs as the Lions bested Hiram, 3-0. He added 17 digs in a sweep of D'Youville.

Baseball

Seton Hill

Senior third baseman Tom McCarthy and sophomore outfielder Craig Lewis, who tied for the team-lead in batting average last season (.379), were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-American Teams. McCarthy made the third team, while Lewis was an honorable mention.

McCarthy hit .379, hit 12 doubles, seven home runs and drove in 40 runs last season. He also led the PSAC in stolen bases with 38.

Lewis led the Griffins with 59 runs and 21 doubles.

Seton Hill was picked to finish second in the PSAC West this season.