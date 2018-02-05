Trest, Lafko pick up weekly conference honors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cheyenne Trest. By now, you know the rest.

The Seton Hill guard was named the PSAC West Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week for the eighth time this season.

Trest won the award in six of the first seven weeks of the season, and added another one after averaging 20 points in a pair of games last week. The Canon-McMillan graduate scored 18 points in a 79-78 win over Gannon, and had 22 as the Griffins (17-6) defeated Slippery Rock, 85-78. She made 7 of 10 shots from behind the 3-point line in those games.

She is averaging 15.2 points for the season.

Lafko PAC's top rookie

Saint Vincent freshman guard Jenna Lafko garnered PAC Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Lafko, a Hampton grad, scored a career-high 17 points off the bench to help to rally the Bearcats (14-7) to a 70-67 victory over Grove City. Saint Vincent also topped Waynesburg, 71-68, as Lafko chipped in seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.