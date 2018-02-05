Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Trest, Lafko pick up weekly conference honors

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Seton Hill's Cheyenne Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, has received PSAC Rookie of the Week six times this season.
Seton Hill athletics
Seton Hill's Cheyenne Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, has received PSAC Rookie of the Week six times this season.
Hampton grad Jenna Lafko has made immediate contributions to the Saint Vincent women's basketball team in 2017-18.
Saint Vincent athletics
Hampton grad Jenna Lafko has made immediate contributions to the Saint Vincent women's basketball team in 2017-18.

Updated 14 hours ago

Cheyenne Trest. By now, you know the rest.

The Seton Hill guard was named the PSAC West Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week for the eighth time this season.

Trest won the award in six of the first seven weeks of the season, and added another one after averaging 20 points in a pair of games last week. The Canon-McMillan graduate scored 18 points in a 79-78 win over Gannon, and had 22 as the Griffins (17-6) defeated Slippery Rock, 85-78. She made 7 of 10 shots from behind the 3-point line in those games.

She is averaging 15.2 points for the season.

Lafko PAC's top rookie

Saint Vincent freshman guard Jenna Lafko garnered PAC Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Lafko, a Hampton grad, scored a career-high 17 points off the bench to help to rally the Bearcats (14-7) to a 70-67 victory over Grove City. Saint Vincent also topped Waynesburg, 71-68, as Lafko chipped in seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me