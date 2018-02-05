Weekend District College Top 10: Penn State wrestling outlasts Ohio State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Penn State wrestling rallies to edge No. 1 Ohio State

Sophomore Anthony Cassar's 6-3 victory over top-ranked Kollin Moore at 197 pounds keyed No. 2 Penn State's 19-18 triumph Saturday at sold-out Rec Hall. Penn State (12-0, 8-0 Big Ten) trailed by 10 points at halftime before coming back against the Buckeyes (12-1, 7-1). Penn State, winner of 43 consecutive dual meets, clinched at least a share of the conference title. Top-ranked sophomore Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) earned a major decision for Penn State at 165 to begin the comeback from a 15-5 deficit.

2. Late-game dramatics lift Saint Vincent women

Graduate student Mara Benvenuti converted a three-point play with 2.3 seconds left, lifting the Bearcats past Grove City, 70-67, in a PAC game Saturday. Freshman Jenna Lafko (Hampton) finished with a personal-best 17 points, and Babette Sanmartin had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Vincent (14-7, 11-3), which has won five in a row. Lexie Arkwright led Grove City (13-7, 8-6) with 18 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that tied the score before Benvenuti's final basket and free throw.

3. La Roche men surge to 11th straight win

Junior Ray Quan Phifer finished with 24 points, and senior Arnes Bajgora (Baldwin) had 21 points and nine rebounds as the Redhawks topped Medaille, 88-77, on Saturday. The victory sets up a showdown with Penn State Behrend (18-3, 13-1) on Wednesday. La Roche (16-5, 13-1) beat the Lions earlier this season.

4. Duquesne's Lass sets blocks record in victory

Junior Kadri-Ann Lass had 24 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks — setting the single-season school record with 77 — to lead the Dukes past host Richmond, 78-70, in an Atlantic 10 game Sunday. Junior Julijana Vojinovic scored 23 points, and classmate Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) added 14 for Duquesne (19-4, 9-1 A-10).

5. Edinboro women sink Cal (Pa.) in top-20 matchup

Junior Jontay Walton totaled 19 points and five assists, helping the Fighting Scots prevail 79-66 in a key PSAC game Saturday. No. 15 Edinboro (19-2, 14-2) moved a game ahead of the No. 14 Vulcans (18-4, 13-3) in the West standings. Senior Ciara Rosten had 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks, and sophomore Michaela Barnes also scored 17 points in the win. For Cal, junior Mia Cushon scored a game-high 25 points, but senior Shatara Parsons, the PSAC's leading scorer at more than 20 points per game, was held to nine.

6. IUP men push past Gannon, extend streak

Junior Jacobo Diaz scored 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting as the Crimson Hawks beat the Golden Knights, 74-66, on Saturday for their seventh consecutive win. Senior Anthony Glover Jr. added 23 points, including five 3-pointers, for IUP (18-2, 14-2 PSAC), which remains in first place in the PSAC. Gannon dropped to 14-8, 10-6.

7. Robert Morris men's hockey sweeps Sacred Heart

The Colonials improved to 22-0-1 all-time against the Pioneers by winning 3-1 and 4-1 on Friday and Saturday. Junior Eric Israel scored in each game, and sophomore goalie Francis Marotte earned both wins. Senior Brady Ferguson had an assist Saturday, putting him one point behind Zac Lynch's career record of 155. Robert Morris improved to 13-13-2 overall and 12-8-2 in Atlantic Hockey.

8. Waynesburg men end skid with big comeback

The Yellowjackets rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to defeat Westminster, 88-86, on Saturday to halt an eight-game losing streak. Freshman Matt Popeck (Washington) scored a personal-best 30 points — the most by a Waynesburg player since November 2014 — and senior Jon Knab (Beaver County Christian) added 24 points for Waynesburg (8-13, 9-5 PAC). Austin Armwood led the Titans (15-6, 9-5) with 25 points.

9. Clarion wrestling knocks off No. 21 Rider

Freshman heavyweight Toby Cahill recorded a pin with 30 seconds left in the first period as the Golden Eagles won 18-17 on Friday. Victories by senior Dom Rigous at 174 pounds and freshman Greg Bulsak (South Park) at 184 pounds set the stage for Cahill's decisive pin. Junior Brock Zacherl earned a decision at 141 pounds to move his season record to 22-0. Clarion improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the Eastern Wrestling League.

10. Point Park women earn decisive win on senior day

Freshman Michelle Burns (Hempfield) scored 25 points as the Pioneers routed Ohio Christian, 78-47, in a River States Conference game Saturday. Point Park (14-9, 9-4) pulled away with a 12-1 run to start the third quarter. Senior Maryssa Agurs (Keystone Oaks) added 10 points for the Pioneers, and junior Sam Weir (Riverside) had 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.