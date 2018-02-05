Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Moon grad Moore earns conference honors after pair of winning efforts

Michael Love
Michael Love | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 11:03 p.m.

Moon graduate Amirah Moore had a big week for the Washington & Jefferson women's basketball team.

She led the Presidents, 18-3 overall and 12-2 in the Presidents Athletic Conference, with 17.5 points per game in a pair of victories in PAC play.

For her efforts, Moore was named the PAC Women's Player of the Week for the first time in her career, the conference announced Monday.

Moore tallied a career-high 25 points against Westminster last Wednesday, and that total included her 1,000th collegiate point.

She finished 8 of 16 shooting from the floor and added three rebounds and two steals.

On Saturday, Moore collected 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting with five assists and two steals in the victory over Chatham.

She has started all 21 games this season and has scored in double figures in all but three of the contests.

Moore leads the team in scoring at 14.4 points a game.

Washington & Jefferson returns to action Wednesday at home against PAC foe Thiel.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

